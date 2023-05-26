Malaysia Data Center Market Investment and Opportunities Report 2023-2028 Featuring Bridge Data Centres, Edge Centres, Keppel Data Centres, NTT Global Data Centers, Open DC, TM One, & VADS

26 May, 2023, 11:45 ET
The Malaysia data center market size is expected to reach a value of $2.252 billion by 2028 from $1.31 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 9.41% during 2022 to 2028.
This report analyses the Malaysia data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.
The Malaysia data center market has started witnessing significant growth aided by strong digitalization penetration, adoption of advanced technologies leading to an increase in colocation demand, penetration of cloud computing, growing government strategies, and others.
The Malaysian government is focusing on the increase in renewable energy generation in the country with different initiatives. The Tenaga Nasional Berhad, with the international REC Standard, launched Green Electricity Tariff Program for residential and commercial users. It will also benefit data center operators to procure green energy for facility operations.
Malaysia is one of the major locations in Southeast Asia with robust availability of space for data center development. According to the Malaysian Investment & Development Authority, the country has around 600 industrial estates with strong connectivity. The government has also developed several free zones in the country to cater to industrial needs.
In terms of connectivity, aided by the country's strategic location with several port cities, the country is connected with around 22 submarine cables that connect the country to other countries across the globe. Around three upcoming submarine cables are expected to be ready for service in two to three years.
The Malaysia data center market has the presence of cloud service providers such as Alibaba, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Google Cloud that have existing or upcoming cloud regions in the country. These operators also have their on-ramp presence in local colocation data center facilities.
- The Malaysia market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- The Malaysia data center market has the presence of several local and global operators, such as Bridge Data Centres, VADS, TM One, Keppel Data Centres, NTT Global Data Centers, and others.
Major Vendors
IT Infrastructure Providers
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Fujitsu
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- Huawei Technologies
- IBM
- Inspur
- Juniper Networks
- Lenovo
- NetApp
- NEC
Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
- Advance Power Engineering
- Asima Architects
- AVO Technology
- B-Barcelona Consulting
- CTC-Global
- CSF Group
- DSCO Group
- GCM Technologies
- HSS Engineers
- ISG
- Kienta Engineering Construction
- LSK Engineering
- MES
- M+W Group
- Nakano Corporation
- NTT FACILITIES
- Powerware Systems
- S5 Engineering
- Shaw Architect
- Sunway Construction Group
- Unique Central
Support Infrastructure Providers
- ABB
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Eaton
- Fuji Electric
- HITEC Power Protection
- KOHLER Power
- Legrand
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Narada Power Source
- Piller Power Systems
- Rittal
- Rolls-Royce
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens
- Socomec
- STULZ
- Trane
- Vertiv
Data Center Investors
- Bridge Data Centres
- Edge Centres
- Keppel Data Centres
- NTT Global Data Centers
- Open DC
- TM One
- VADS
New Entrants
- AirTrunk
- Equinix
- Infinaxis Data Centre
- GDS Services
- PP Telecommunication
- Regal Orion
- Vantage Data Centers
- Yondr
- YTL Data Center
EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS
- Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)
- Kuala Lumpur
- Johor
- Cyberjaya
- Other Cities
- List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)
REPORT COVERAGE:
IT Infrastructure
- Servers
- Storage Systems
Network Infrastructure
Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Switches & Switchgears
- PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Racks
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling Systems
- CRAC & CRAH Units
- Chiller Units
- Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
General Construction
- Core & Shell Development
- Installation & Commissioning Services
- Engineering & Building Design
Fire Detection & Suppression Systems
Physical Security
Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)
Tier Standard
- Tier I & Tier II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
Geography
- Kuala Lumpur
- Johor
- Other Cities
