Malaysia Data Center Market Investment and Opportunities Report 2023-2028 Featuring Bridge Data Centres, Edge Centres, Keppel Data Centres, NTT Global Data Centers, Open DC, TM One, & VADS

DUBLIN, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Malaysia Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Malaysia data center market size is expected to reach a value of $2.252 billion by 2028 from $1.31 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 9.41% during 2022 to 2028.

This report analyses the Malaysia data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.

The Malaysia data center market has started witnessing significant growth aided by strong digitalization penetration, adoption of advanced technologies leading to an increase in colocation demand, penetration of cloud computing, growing government strategies, and others.

The Malaysian government is focusing on the increase in renewable energy generation in the country with different initiatives. The Tenaga Nasional Berhad, with the international REC Standard, launched Green Electricity Tariff Program for residential and commercial users. It will also benefit data center operators to procure green energy for facility operations.

Malaysia is one of the major locations in Southeast Asia with robust availability of space for data center development. According to the Malaysian Investment & Development Authority, the country has around 600 industrial estates with strong connectivity. The government has also developed several free zones in the country to cater to industrial needs.

In terms of connectivity, aided by the country's strategic location with several port cities, the country is connected with around 22 submarine cables that connect the country to other countries across the globe. Around three upcoming submarine cables are expected to be ready for service in two to three years.

The Malaysia data center market has the presence of cloud service providers such as Alibaba, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Google Cloud that have existing or upcoming cloud regions in the country. These operators also have their on-ramp presence in local colocation data center facilities.

Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Malaysia colocation market revenue.

An assessment of the data center investment in Malaysia by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across states in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Malaysia data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Malaysia

The Malaysia market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast. A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.

The Malaysia data center market has the presence of several local and global operators, such as Bridge Data Centres, VADS, TM One, Keppel Data Centres, NTT Global Data Centers, and others.

