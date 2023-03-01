Malaysia data center market size to grow by USD 2.08 billion between 2021 and 2026; Driven by demand planning and expansion by hyperscalers - Technavio

Mar 01, 2023, 20:30 ET
NEW YORK, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Malaysia Data Center Market by Type - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the Malaysia data center market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 2.08 billion. The growth momentum will be accelerating at a CAGR of 15.72% during the forecast period. The market is driven by demand planning and expansion by hyperscalers. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) Download a Sample Report.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver – The market is driven by demand planning and expansion by hyperscalers. The rising adoption of IoT technologies and big data analytics has increased investments in the deployment of 5G services. This is driving the demand for upgrading existing data center network infrastructure by hyperscalers and increasing the construction of new data centers to reduce latency. All these factors are driving the growth of the market in focus.
- Market Challenges – The need for high capital investment will challenge the growth of the market. The construction of data center facilities requires significant investments. The construction of data center facilities is also affected by factors such as government inactions, public opposition, inability to obtain financing, weather conditions, industrial accidents, and labor disruptions. Besides, the shortage of server components often creates issues in lead times, which delays the launch of servers. Such challenges are restricting the growth of the Malaysia data center market.
Key Companies Covered:
- Cisco Systems Inc. - The company offers solutions for data centers to attain deeper visibility and simplified operations that helps to manage whole IT environment, from anywhere with Cisco Intersight.
- Dell Technologies Inc. - The company offers solutions for data centers that helps to fuel digital transformation and ensure dependable, efficient IT performance with uninterruptable power supplies.
- Fujitsu Ltd. - The company offers solutions for data centers by providing essential protection for server, storage and networks to meeting the most demanding power requirements.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - The company offers solutions for data center by providing networking solutions that accelerate and simplify the transition to hybrid cloud.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession
- Global competitiveness and key competitor positions
- Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
|
Malaysia Data Center Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.72%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 2.08 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
14.86
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Cisco Systems Inc., Cummins Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Inspur Group, International Business Machines Corp., Legrand SA, Lenovo Group Ltd., NEC Corp., NetApp Inc., NTT Communications Corp., NTT Corp., Schneider Electric SE, and Vertiv Holdings Co.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 06: Parent market
- Exhibit 07: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 08: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 09: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 10: Chart on Malaysia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 11: Data Table on Malaysia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 12: Chart on Malaysia: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 13: Data Table on Malaysia: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 14: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 17: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 18: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 19: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 20: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Type
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 21: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 22: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 24: Data Table on Comparison by Type
- 5.3 Data center servers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 25: Chart on Data center servers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 26: Data Table on Data center servers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 27: Chart on Data center servers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 28: Data Table on Data center servers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Data center storage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Data center storage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Data Table on Data center storage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 31: Chart on Data center storage - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 32: Data Table on Data center storage - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Data center networking solutions - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 33: Chart on Data center networking solutions - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Data Table on Data center networking solutions - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Chart on Data center networking solutions - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 36: Data Table on Data center networking solutions - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Data center powering and cooling solutions - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 37: Chart on Data center powering and cooling solutions - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Data Table on Data center powering and cooling solutions - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Chart on Data center powering and cooling solutions - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 40: Data Table on Data center powering and cooling solutions - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.7 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 42: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 7.1 Market drivers
- 7.2 Market challenges
- 7.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 43: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 7.4 Market trends
8 Vendor Landscape
- 8.1 Overview
- 8.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 44: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 8.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 45: Overview on factors of disruption
- 8.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 46: Impact of key risks on business
9 Vendor Analysis
- 9.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 47: Vendors covered
- 9.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 48: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 9.3 Cisco Systems Inc.
- Exhibit 49: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 50: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 51: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 52: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 53: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus
- 9.4 Dell Technologies Inc.
- Exhibit 54: Dell Technologies Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 55: Dell Technologies Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 56: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 57: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 58: Dell Technologies Inc. - Segment focus
- 9.5 Fujitsu Ltd.
- Exhibit 59: Fujitsu Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 60: Fujitsu Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 61: Fujitsu Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 62: Fujitsu Ltd. - Segment focus
- 9.6 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
- Exhibit 63: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 64: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 65: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 66: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 67: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Segment focus
- 9.7 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 68: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 69: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 70: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 71: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 9.8 International Business Machines Corp.
- Exhibit 72: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 73: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 74: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 75: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus
- 9.9 Lenovo Group Ltd.
- Exhibit 76: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 77: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 78: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 79: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Segment focus
- 9.10 NEC Corp.
- Exhibit 80: NEC Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 81: NEC Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 82: NEC Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 83: NEC Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 84: NEC Corp. - Segment focus
- 9.11 NetApp Inc.
- Exhibit 85: NetApp Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 86: NetApp Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 87: NetApp Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 88: NetApp Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 89: NetApp Inc. - Segment focus
- 9.12 NTT Communications Corp.
- Exhibit 90: NTT Communications Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 91: NTT Communications Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 92: NTT Communications Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 93: NTT Communications Corp. - Key offerings
10 Appendix
- 10.1 Scope of the report
- 10.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 94: Inclusions checklist
- 10.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 95: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 10.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 96: Research methodology
- Exhibit 97: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 98: Information sources
- 10.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 99: List of abbreviations
