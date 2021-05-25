Malaysia Data Center Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 1.4 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this Malaysia data center market report.

Malaysia data center market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% during the period 2020−2026. Malaysia data center market research report includes market size in terms of area, investment, power capacity, and colocation revenues. Get insights on 23 existing data center and 5 upcoming facilities spread across 5 locations.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

Within Malaysia , Cyberjaya is the most developed data center market with around 14 unique third-party data center facilities accounting for over 70% of the existing power capacity. Other locations such as Kuala Lumpur , Johor , Shah Alam , and Penang will witness increased investment in 2021-2026. The wholesale colocation market in Malaysia will grow with existing providers and new entrants targeting hyperscale data center development catering to cloud service providers entering the market i.e., Microsoft, AWS, and Google. Owing to land constraints in Singapore for data center development, investments have started spilling over to Malaysia , which will be another reason for increase in investments during the forecast period. The Kulai Iskandar Data Exchange (KIDEX) has over 700 acres of industrial land allocated for data center development, and access to around 600 MW of power. In 2020, the major colocation providers in Malaysia were AIMS Data Centre, Keppel Data Centres + Alpha Data Centre Fund, NTT Global Data Centers, Regal Orion, and VADS. The Malaysian government plans to add 20% renewable energy to its power generation mix by 2025, from the current level of 2%. To achieve this, around USD 8 billion is being invested in the renewable energy sector through public-private partnerships and private financing.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Area, Power Capacity, Investment, and Colocation Revenue | 2020-2026

Impact of COVID-19 on Data Center Market

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party facilities in Malaysia

Facilities Covered (Existing): 23



Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 5



Coverage: Cyberjaya & Other locations ( Kuala Lumpur , Johor , Shah Alam, & Penang)

, , Shah Alam, & Penang)

Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)



Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Malaysia by revenue and forecast (2020-2026)

by revenue and forecast (2020-2026) Retail Colocation Pricing



Wholesale Colocation Pricing

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standard

Key Market Participants – List of 10 IT infrastructure providers, 10 construction service providers, 12 support infrastructure providers, and 6 data center investors

Malaysia Data Center Market – Segmentation

Cloud-service providers, BFSI sectors, retail and e-commerce, manufacturing, and professional services are the top demand generators in the Malaysian data center market, increasing the demand for servers and promoting procurement of high-performance infrastructure solutions. With the increase in deployment of big data, artificial intelligence, and IoT technology, the demand for mission critical and high-performance server systems are likely to increase in the market.

Most large data centers operated by VADS, and NTT Global Data Centers are using 2N/N+1 redundant power infrastructure solutions for UPS systems, especially owing to grid instability. Keppel Data Centres' Johor data center is installed with UPS systems with a redundancy of N+1.

data center is installed with UPS systems with a redundancy of N+1. Keppel Data Centres + Alpha Data Centre Fund facility in Johor, Malaysia have installed N+1 redundant cooling system to support CRAC units, hot and cold aisle designs, and cold aisle containment for high-density cooling requirements and directional perforated floor tiles to direct cool air into the racks.

Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer, Switches & Switchgears

Rack PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by General Construction

Building Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Building Design

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Market Segmentation by Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Malaysia Data Center Market – Dynamics

The Malaysian government aims to achieve 50% cloud adoption by 2024, wherein the focus in 2021 will be the implementation of cloud-first strategy in the public sector. Hybrid cloud dominates the cloud market in Malaysia and is the preferred form of deployment by enterprises and will continue to be a major revenue generator during the forecast period. Alibaba is one major cloud providers that currently has a physical presence in Malaysia. In addition, in 2021, Microsoft plans to launch its first data center region in Malaysia. In February 2021, the Malaysian government gave conditional approval to Microsoft, Google, Amazon, and Telekom Malaysia to build hyperscale data centers and cloud services in the country. In 2013, Intel and the YTL Communications partnered to create a national learning cloud as a new model for the world and signed MoU to provide Intel-based integrated 4G devices for the education sector in Malaysia.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Growing Demand for Big Data Rises Data Center Investments

IoT Adoption Increases Data Center Investments

Increased 5G Deployment in the Country

Smart Cities Enhances Edge Data Center Deployments

Malaysia Data Center Market - Existing Vs. Upcoming Data Centers

Existing Facilities in the country (Area and Power Capacity)

in the country (Area and Power Capacity) Cyberjaya & Other locations ( Kuala Lumpur , Johor , Shah Alam, & Penang)

List of Upcoming Facilities in the country (Area and Power Capacity)

Key Market Participants

IT Infrastructure Providers

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Inspur

Lenovo

NetApp

NEC Corporation

Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

Asima Architects

AVO Technology

B-Barcelona Consulting

DSCO Group

ISG

NTT Facilities

Nakano Corporation

Powerware Systems

S5 Engineering

Shaw Architect

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Eaton

Fuji Electric

HITEC Power Protection

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Rittal

Rolls-Royce Power Systems

Schneider Electric

Vertiv Group

Data Center Investors

AIMS Data Centre

Bridge Data Centres

Keppel Data Centres

NTT Global Data Centers

Regal Orion

VADS

