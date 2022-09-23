Malaysia E-Commerce Shipments Market Report 2022-2026: Top 3 Players Namely Shoppee, Lazada & POS have ~60.0% Market Share

DUBLIN, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 'Malaysia E-Commerce Shipments Market Outlook to 2026F' report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The e-commerce logistics space in Malaysia is in Growth Stage and is fragmented with presence of ~1000+ Express Logistic companies delivering the E-Commerce Shipments across the country.

Top 3 players namely Shoppee, Lazada & POS have ~60.0% market share. Companies are battling against each other to acquire and retain clients, expand geographical presence, expand service offering and improve unit economics to increase margins.

Fleet size, number of orders, clientele, number of delivery centers, value-added services, price, and delivery time are the key competing parameters for the e-commerce logistics providers.



Malaysia E-Commerce Logistics Market Future Outlook and Projections

Over the forecast period, Malaysia E-commerce logistics market is expected to drive up the demand because of expected surge in internet penetration, especially its exposure to the youth. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, there has been a shift from offline sales to online sales, which is expected to ensure substantial growth in the future as well.

The e-commerce logistics market in the country is expected to grow on the back of new technologies such as Automation, Blockchain, and the Internet of Things, which will be explored to increase efficiency, improve customer experience and enhance service quality.

Malaysia is one of the top ranking countries in Asia in terms of internet penetration with 88.5% penetration in 2021. Malaysia's internet infrastructure, youthful, tech-savvy population and rising mobile/broadband penetration rates all point to strong potential for the country's e-commerce market.

Malaysia E-commerce shipments market has been observed in its early growth stages of development, thus growing year on year majorly due to rising E-retailing coupled with increase in the number of online orders.

Expansion in internet services (~88.5% internet penetration1 in 2021) coupled with increasing demand for online logistics services have collectively given a boost to development of E-commerce shipments industry in Malaysia. Updated Technology such as Live Tracking, Automation, Whatsapp Bots, AI Systems, IoT, Telematics are used by e-com logistics players.

Malaysia E-Commerce Logistics Market Segmentation

By B2C and C2C E-Commerce: Business-to-consumer E-Commerce is among the most popular and widely known sales models generating majority of the revenue in Malaysia in 2021. The C2C market is also growing because of its cost-effectiveness. The cost of using third parties is declining, and the number of products for sale by consumers is steadily rising. Retailers consider it an essential business model because of the popularity of social media and other online channels.

By Sourcing and Delivery: Klang Valley comprising of includes Selangor and Kuala Lumpur generated the highest orders of more than $300 Mn for both Sourcing and Delivery in 2021. E-commerce hubs are concentrated in Klang Valley owning to large and digitally literate consumer base with decent purchasing power along with highest urban population.

By Volumetric Weight: 1-2 KG Shipments accounted for the highest number of orders in Malaysia E-Commerce Shipments Market followed by 2-5 Kg and 0-1 Kg respectively in 2021. Consumers usually purchase low weight products such as Fashion/Apparels, Groceries, Mobile Phones and Accessories, Footwear owing to the fact that profitable items often have a high value-to-weight ratio.

By Delivery Period: Majority of the E-Commerce Shipments takes more than 2 days to get delivered in Malaysia except for the regions such as Klang Valley. Not many retailers are offering same day deliveries in Malaysia even though the online shoppers expect it. Customers are willing to pay extra price for sooner deliveries. Growing expectations of consumers towards fast shipping from e-retailers along with delivery of products in case for a special event, such as during festivals will lead to rise of same-day delivery option in Malaysia.

By Payment: E-payment gateways, e-wallets and contactless payment are becoming more widespread, with the Malaysian Government introducing initiatives to integrate key e-wallets among the Malaysian public. Across Malaysia, COD are the most preferred payment method since the 45-54-year-old age group still prefers COD when shopping online.

Market Opportunity and Analyst Recommendations

Business Framework

Customer Cohort for E-Commerce Warehousing

Customer Journey and Promotion Strategy

Recommended Push & Pull Marketing Strategies basis Customer Journey to Penetrate into the Industry

Malaysia E-Commerce Logistics Market: Case Studies

Innovation Case Study: Fetchr

Efficient Delivery: Saee, KSA

E-Commerce focused Logistics Company: Ecom Express

Prospective Opportunities: Amazon Transportation Services (ATS), India

Key Target Audience

3PL Logistics Companies

Integrated Logistics Companies

E-Commerce Marketplace Platform

Retail Companies

Logistics/Supply Chain Industry Associations

Key Segments Covered

E-Commerce Logistics Companies Covered

City Link

ABX Xpress

POS Malaysia

Skynet

GD Express

Xin Haw

Ninja Van

J&T Express Malaysia

DHL e-commerce

Shopee Express

LEL (Lazada Express)

E-Commerce Marketplace Platform Covered

Shopee

Lazada

Lelong.my

Carousell Malaysia

Zalora Malaysia

E-bay Malaysia

Time Period Captured in the Report:

Historical Period - 2016-2021

Forecast Period - 2021-2026

By B2C and C2C E-Commerce

B2C E-Commerce

C2C E-Commerce

Market Segmentation By Sourcing

Klang Valley

Johor

Penang

Other

Market Segmentation by Delivery

Klang Valley

Penang

Joho Bahru

Sarawak

Other States

Market Segmentation by Volumetric Weight

0-1 KG

1-2 KG

2-5 KG

5-10 KG

Greater than 10 KG

Market Segmentation by Delivery

Same Day delivery

Next day Delivery

More than 2 days

Market Segmentation by Payment

Cash

E-wallet

Debit Card

Credit Card

QR Pay

Bank Transfer

