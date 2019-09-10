Malaysia E-Learning Industry Revenue is Expected to Reach Over USD 2 Billion by 2023: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "With the rise of a new government in Malaysia, coupled with growing improvements in ICT technology shows a growing positive trend for E-Learning Technologies as well as E-Learning Content creators over the coming years."

Changing Political Scenario

With the end of 2018, the Malaysian government had a change in its ruling party after 60 years, to the PAKAPAN HARAPAN. This government has expressed its visions to improve ICT in Malaysia and focus of improving and digitizing education.

This Pro E-Learning stance the government has taken indicates a very positive trend for the future of E-Learning in Malaysia. As the government takes efforts to standardize quality of E-Learning content, more students and vocational users will use E-Learning Tools and shift from traditional learning to digital learning.

Increasing Number of Corporate

Corporate companies as end users will represent a significant source for demand for E-Learning Tools and Content in the near future. The number of corporate companies increased from 6.3 million in 2013 to 8.1 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach 12 million by 2023. Corporate companies look for E-Learning solutions to lower the cost of their training and development, and provide a conductive hub for accessing, editing and adding E-Learning content. They are value conscious and are ready to invest to get quality E-learning content and tools and thus will become a potent source of revenue for E-Learning providers.

Increasing Number of University and Private school Enrollments

Malaysia is expected to witness a major rise in enrollments of students into Private K-12's and HEI's (Higher Education Institutes). The Enrollments of Private K-12's will rise from 511 Thousands in 2018 to 952 thousands in 2023; similarly, in HEI's the number of enrollments will increase from 1.3 Million in 2018 to 1.6 million in 2023. These numbers indicate a large pool of potential customers. Schools and Universities will try to adopt E-Learning tools to accommodate for the rise in demand for Education services, by promoting distance learning as a viable course option. Not only in schools and universities, students might also opt to take E-Learning courses for home tuitions and vocational use.

Research Analyst at Ken Research in their latest publication "Malaysia E-Learning Market Outlook 2023 – By Technology (LMS, Smart Authoring Tools, Smart Classes) and Content (Multimedia, Online Test, Open Courseware, Simulation Content), By End Users (Universities/ Higher Education, K-12 Schools, Corporate, Home Users)" believe that expected tailwinds in the form of development of the ICT sector, government initiatives, improvements in E-Learning content, entry of foreign players, rising number of schools and corporate companies and improvement in the Internet penetration rate will drive the Malaysian E-learning market to show a positive future growth at a CAGR of 16.1% in the next 5 years.

Key Segments Covered:

By Technology

LMS (Cloud and Self Hosted)

Smart Class (Online Class Session and Online Live session)

Smart Authoring

By Content

Custom Made courses

Standard Courses (Multimedia, Online Test, Open Courseware, Simulation Content)

By End Users

K12

Universities

Corporate

Others

Key Target Audience

Schools (K-12)

Corporate Businesses

Universities, LMS providers

Vocational Users

Content Creators

Time Period Captured in the Report:

Historical Period: 2013-2018

2013-2018 Future Forecast: 2019-2023

Case Studies Covered:

Appstronic SDN. BHD

Deskera SDN. BHD

White House Business Solution

Elearningminds

LearningPort

FrogAsia SDN BHD

ITTV

Smartclass2u SDN BHD

Internexia SDN. BHD.

Moodle PTY LTD.

Key Topics Covered in the Report

Ecosystem

Malaysia E-Learning Market – Overview, Timeline and ICT Program

Value Chain Analysis

Market Size by Revenue, 2013-2018

Market Segmentation by Technology, Content, End Users, Method of Access, 2018

Trends and developments

Issues and challenges

Regulatory Framework

Decision Making Process for Selecting E-learning Providers

Decision Making Process for Selecting E-learning Providers SWOT Analysis

Industry Stage, Competitive Structure and, Major Players Service Matrix Company Wise

Company Profiles of Major Players

Malaysia E-Learning Market Future Outlook and Projections, CY'2018-CY'2023

Future Segmentation 2018-2023E

Analyst Recommendations

For more information on the research report, refer to below link:

https://www.kenresearch.com/education-and-recruitment/education/malaysia-e-learning-market-outlook/239908-99.html

Other Related Reports:

Turkey E-Learning Technology and Content Market Outlook to 2023 - Growing Demand for M-Learning and Higher Use of Videos and Animation to Foster Market Growth

The report provides a comprehensive analysis on the E-Learning market of Turkey. The report covers various aspects including introduction on Turkey E-Learning market, market overview and genesis, market size by revenue , market segmentation by content services and technology services, by type of content (open courseware, multimedia, online tests, others such as uploading existing content), by the type of content format (video, audio and text), by the source of learning (MOOC's, E-books, M-learning and Gamification) and by the type of technology (LMS, smart classes, smart authoring tools), by type of end users (schools, universities, Corporates and others), E-learning market ecosystem, heat map, trends and developments, issues and challenges, SWOT analysis, competitive landscape and government regulations. The report concludes with future market projections and segmentations and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and cautions.

The E-Learning Market in Turkey grew at a positive double digit CAGR between 2013 and 2018. The E-learning market of Turkey is in its nascent phase and is moving towards growth that is boosted by increased internet penetration, increased number of smartphone users and various initiatives undertaken by the Government of Turkey such as FATIH Initiative. The market includes companies providing both technology and content services. The industry is slowly implementing technologies such as AR and VR. The increase in the internet penetration to 65.0% of the total population along with increase in the number of smart phone users to 46.5 million in the year 2018 has given a boost to market revenues.

Vietnam E-Learning Market Outlook to 2023 – Driven by Rising Adoption of Smartclasses, E-books in Schools and MOOCs and Smart Authoring Tools in Corporate Training and Test Preparation Segment

The report provides a comprehensive analysis on the E-Learning market of Vietnam. The report covers various aspects including Vietnam E-Learning market overview and genesis, Vietnam E-learning market value chain analysis, market size by revenue, market segmentation by content and technology services, by type of end users (schools, universities, corporate and others), by type of offerings (LMS, smart class, packaged content, smart authoring tool, digitized services), by the type of LMS (LMS Self Hosted and LMS Firm Hosted), by the smart class market (online live session and online class session), by the type of packaged content market in the B2B and B2C scenario (custom made courses and standard courses), by type of smart authoring tools market (content editing tools, simulation and gamification) and by the source of viewing content (mobile, PC browser, PC firm software) market ecosystem, heat map, trends and developments, issues and challenges, SWOT analysis, competitive landscape and government regulations. The report concludes with future market segmentations and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and cautions.

The E-learning market in Vietnam grew at a positive double digit CAGR between 2013 and 2018. There has been an increase in the number of internet users over the years. The internet penetration rate has increased by 8.0% from 2017 to 2019. In 2017, the internet penetration rate of Vietnam was 53.0% which now accounts to 61.0% in the year 2019. The increase in the number of internet users in Vietnam indicates that more people has access to internet, hence, making learning through internet easier. With the emergence of ICT in Vietnam, the government took initiatives to promote Internet of Things, big data, 4G LTE, 5G and artificial intelligence in Vietnam. Along with the entry of 4G and 5G network, the total number of smartphone users was witnessed to increase thereby, improving the scope for E-learning within Vietnam.

Philippines E-Learning Market Outlook to 2023 - By Content (Multimedia, Open Courseware, Online Tests and Others), By Technology (LMS, Smart Classes and Smart Authoring Tools), By Source of Learning (E-Books, MOOCs, Gamification and M-Learning), and By End Users (Schools, Universities, Corporates, Vocational training and Others)

The report provides a comprehensive analysis on the E-Learning market of Philippines. The report covers various aspects including introduction on Philippines E-Learning market, Market Overview and Genesis, Market Ecosystem, Heat map, trends and developments, issues and challenges, SWOT analysis, competitive landscape, and government regulations. The report concludes with future market segmentation and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and cautions.

Philippines E-learning market is at the nascent stage. Philippines E-Learning market in terms of revenue has increased at a positive double digit CAGR during the period 2013-2018. The market is gradually growing owing to government initiatives, rising internet penetration in the country coupled with the fact that more high schools are opting for e-learning courses and students adapting newer techniques for learning such as videos, animations, gamification and open courseware. The customers in the market are highly price sensitive as there are many players present in the market.

Penetration in Philippines E-Learning market is low due to lack of trained teachers and reluctance towards diverting from traditional methods of teaching. E-Learning services are used by both higher education institutions and MNCs in the country, with schools dominating the demand for such services. The students opting for e-learning services mainly use the open courseware and multimedia content while the MNCs, mostly BPO's, largely uses LMS services for providing training to their employees.

South Africa E-Learning Market Outlook To 2023 - By Content (Open Courseware, Customized Multimedia, Simulation Content And Online Test), By Technology (Learning Management System, Smart Classes, Smart Authoring Tools) By Sector (Corporate, Higher Education, K-12 And Vocational Training) And By End Users (Corporate Enterprise, Home Users, Non-Profit Organizations And Government)

The report provides a comprehensive analysis on the E-Learning market of South Africa. The report covers various aspects including introduction on South Africa E-Learning market, pricing analysis, Market Overview and Genesis, Heat map, trends and developments, issues and challenges, SWOT analysis, competitive landscape and government regulations. The report concludes with future market projection and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and cautions.

South Africa E-learning market is at the nascent stage. South Africa E-Learning industry revenue has increased at a positive double digit CAGR during the period 2013-2018. The market is gradually increasing with more number of schools opting for e-learning courses and students adapting newer techniques for learning such as videos, animations and open courseware. The customers in the market are highly price sensitive as there are many players present in the market.

The South Africa E-Learning market has low penetration rate due to lack of trained teachers and low internet penetration in the country. E-Learning services are used by both higher education institutions and MNCs operating in the country. The students opting for e-learning services largely use the open courseware and educational videos, whereas the MNCs majorly prefer LMS services for providing training to their employees.

Saudi Arabia E-Learning Market Outlook To 2021 - By Content (Open Courseware, Multimedia, Online Test And Assessments) And Technology Services (LMS, Smart Classes, Smart Authoring Tools)

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of online education market in KSA. The report provides information on e-learning market introduction, market size by revenue, market segments by content services including Multimedia, Open Courseware, Online Tests and Assessment in Video, Audio and Text Form) and by technology services including Learning Management System, Smart Classes, Smart Authoring Tools. The report also provides online education technology and content programs for K-12 schools/ students, Higher Education universities and students, Corporate and Government Bodies and Others. The report covers trends, challenges, business model and competitive landscape of major players along with future outlook and analyst recommendation.

The stakeholders of this report include education institutes, schools, universities, training centers, companies involved in research, corporate professionals, teachers and students in KSA and the new entrants and venture capitalists who wish to invest in online education industry in future.

Singapore E-Learning Market Forecast to 2020 - Increasing Learning Technologies in Corporate Sector to Drive Future Growth

The report titled provides a comprehensive analysis of the market size of the Singapore e-learning, technology and content market along with several product categories such as K-12, post K-12, corporate training, Pre K-12, vocational training, open courseware (massive open online courses), multimedia content, online test, video books, online text and audios, LMS, content authoring tools, smart classes and others. The report also covers the market shares and competitive positioning of major players in Singapore e-learning market along with the latest trends and developments and future potential in the industry. The report is useful for e-learning content and technology provider companies, schools, universities, corporate sector and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to ongoing and expected trends in the future.

Contact Us:

Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing

Ken Research Private Limited

Ankur@kenresearch.com

+91-9015378249



SOURCE Ken Research