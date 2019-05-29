Malaysia Electric Vehicle (EV) eMobility Sector Report 2019: Malaysia Targets to Become a Regional EV Hub by 2030 in South-East Asia
May 29, 2019, 15:30 ET
DUBLIN, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Malaysian eMobility Sector in the Context of Electric Vehicle (EV) Developments in Southeast Asia, Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The aim of this study is to provide a strategic assessment of the eMobility sector in Malaysia in the context of electric vehicle developments in Southeast Asia between 2017 and 2022.
The Malaysian EV market is currently in the very initial stages of growth. However, the Malaysian Government's EV policies and continuation of new model launches contribute to EV market growth in the country. The government targets Malaysia to be a significant participant in the regional electric mobility market after 2030.
However, factors such as high price, low infrastructure availability, and technological limitation remain the deterrents to the growth of the EV industry in Malaysia. This study traces and describes in detail these trends and developments that are expected to affect and influence the market during the period. It also attempts to forecast the likely demand for EVs in an optimistic scenario, a realistic scenario, and a conservative scenario.
The RS also discusses the profiles and company background of a few key stakeholders in the EV market in Malaysia that are expected to influence the market during the forecast period. This RS includes an executive summary, research scope and methodology, electric vehicles-introduction, electric vehicles in ASEAN, electric vehicles in Malaysia-objectives and policies, electric vehicles in Malaysia-market overview, infrastructure overview, stakeholders and profiles, key drivers and restraints, future outlook, growth opportunities and companies to action, conclusions and key takeaways.
Research Scope
- It also discusses, in brief, the global EV market and also presents an overview of this market in ASEAN countries, with a detailed focus on Thailand and the Philippines that are key markets.
- It presents the market and infrastructure overview of the Malaysian EV market.
- It identifies the drivers and restraints for EV demand in Malaysia.
- It identifies the growth opportunities for stakeholders and presents their profiles.
- It discusses the likely entrants and their models in the future.
Key Issues Addressed
- What is the current scenario in the EV industry and what is its ecosystem in Malaysia like?
- Which are the key EV participants and important stakeholders in Malaysia?
- How is the government supporting and enabling the development of the EV industry in Malaysia?
- What are the market drivers and restraints for the development of the EV industry in Malaysia?
- How does the Malaysian EV industry look like in the medium term?
Key Topics Covered:
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Key Findings
RESEARCH SCOPE AND METHODOLOGY
- Research Scope
- Research Methodology
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
ELECTRIC VEHICLES-INTRODUCTION
- What is an Electric Vehicle?
- Global Scenario
- Global Total Industry Volumes (TIV)-EV
- Global Model Launches-BEV and PHEV
ELECTRIC VEHICLES IN THE ASSOCIATION OF SOUTHEAST ASIAN NATIONS (ASEAN)
- EVs in ASEAN-An Overview
- Regional Overview-Electrification in ASEAN
- Policy Landscape-ASEAN National Goals
- Market Opportunity-High Consumer Awareness
- Market Challenge-Customer Concerns
- Thailand-Incentives Framework
- Thailand-BEV Registration
- Thailand-Charging Infrastructure
- The Philippines-EV Industry Overview
- The Philippines-Current EV-related Policies
- The Philippines-Pending EV-related Bills
- The Philippines-Charging Infrastructures
- The Philippines-EVs and Hybrid Launches
- The Philippines-Cost Concerns
- The Philippines-Fiscal and Political Space for Incentives
ELECTRIC VEHICLES IN MALAYSIA-OBJECTIVES AND POLICIES
- EV Industry in Malaysia-Strategic Imperatives
- Electric Mobility Blueprint (EMB)-Policy Overview
- EMB-Development Roadmap
- EMB Snapshots
- EMB-Impact
- EV-related Policies-Others
- Green Technology Master Plan (GTMP)-Renewable Energy Related Policy
- Green Technology Master Plan-Policy Target in Transportation Sector
- Carbon Footprint Reduction (COP21)-Government's Commitment
ELECTRIC VEHICLES IN MALAYSIA-MARKET OVERVIEW
- EV Market Size and Growth Rate-Malaysia
- Key Participants and Market Share
- EV in Malaysia-Industry Timeline
- Product Segmentation in Malaysia
- EV Scenario in Malaysia
- Malaysia EV Ecosystem-Overview
- EV Models Launched in Malaysia
- EV Models Pricing-BEV Versus PHEV
- Electric Bus Initiatives-Collaboration Between the Malaysian Government and Australian University
- Electric Bus Initiative-Collaboration Between the Malaysian Government and Chinese EV Manufacturer
- Electric Bus Initiative-DEFTECH Super Quick Charge (SQC) Project: First in Southeast Asia
- GreenTech Malaysia-Tesla Initiative
- EV Malaysia-Third National Car Project
- EV Malaysia-Interested Partners
INFRASTRUCTURE OVERVIEW
- EV Charging Station-Statistics
- Charging Infrastructure Providers-ChargeEV
- Charging Infrastructure Providers-First Energy Network (FEN)
- Charging Infrastructure Providers-EV Connection Sdn. Bhd.
- Charging Specifications
- EV-related Incentives
- EV-related Incentive-Details
- EV-related Incentive-Application Procedure
- EV Owners' Privilege-Dedicated Parking Bay
STAKEHOLDERS AND PROFILES
- Key Stakeholders
- Profile of Key Participants-Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia
- EV Model Line Up-Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia
- Profile of Key Participants-Tan Chong Motor Holdings
- EV Model Line Up-Tan Chong Motor Holdings
- Profile of Key Participants-Mercedes-Benz Malaysia
- EV Model Line Up-Mercedes-Benz Malaysia
- Profile of Key Participants-BMW Malaysia
- EV Model Line Up-BMW Malaysia
- Profile of EV Manufacturers-Eclimo Malaysia
- Profile of EV Manufacturers-Treelektrik Sdn. Bhd.
- EV Model Line Up-Treelektrik Sdn. Bhd.
- Profile of Utilities and Energy Management Companies-Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB)
- Profile of Utilities and Energy Management Companies-TNB Subsidiaries
- TNB Green Initiatives
- Profile of EV Car Sharing Provider-COMOS
- Collaboration and Partners
KEY DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
FUTURE OUTLOOK
- Possible Market Entrants-BAIC Motor Corp., Ltd
- EV Model Line Up-BAIC Motor Corp., Ltd
- Possible Market Entrants-Geely Automobile Holdings
- EV Model Line Up-Geely Automobile Holdings
- Possible Market Entrants-Tesla Motors Inc.
- EV Model Line Up-Tesla Motor Inc.
- Possible Market Entrants-BYD Auto Company Ltd.
- EV Model Line Up-BYD Auto Company Ltd.
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Unit Sales Scenario Forecast
GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES AND COMPANIES TO ACTION
- Growth Opportunity 1-Opportunities for New Entrants
- Growth Opportunity 2-Partnerships Opportunities
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
CONCLUSIONS AND KEY TAKEAWAYS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/73estv
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article