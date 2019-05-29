Malaysia Electric Vehicle (EV) eMobility Sector Report 2019: Malaysia Targets to Become a Regional EV Hub by 2030 in South-East Asia

DUBLIN, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Malaysian eMobility Sector in the Context of Electric Vehicle (EV) Developments in Southeast Asia, Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The aim of this study is to provide a strategic assessment of the eMobility sector in Malaysia in the context of electric vehicle developments in Southeast Asia between 2017 and 2022.

The Malaysian EV market is currently in the very initial stages of growth. However, the Malaysian Government's EV policies and continuation of new model launches contribute to EV market growth in the country. The government targets Malaysia to be a significant participant in the regional electric mobility market after 2030.

However, factors such as high price, low infrastructure availability, and technological limitation remain the deterrents to the growth of the EV industry in Malaysia. This study traces and describes in detail these trends and developments that are expected to affect and influence the market during the period. It also attempts to forecast the likely demand for EVs in an optimistic scenario, a realistic scenario, and a conservative scenario.

The RS also discusses the profiles and company background of a few key stakeholders in the EV market in Malaysia that are expected to influence the market during the forecast period. This RS includes an executive summary, research scope and methodology, electric vehicles-introduction, electric vehicles in ASEAN, electric vehicles in Malaysia-objectives and policies, electric vehicles in Malaysia-market overview, infrastructure overview, stakeholders and profiles, key drivers and restraints, future outlook, growth opportunities and companies to action, conclusions and key takeaways.



Research Scope

It also discusses, in brief, the global EV market and also presents an overview of this market in ASEAN countries, with a detailed focus on Thailand and the Philippines that are key markets.

It presents the market and infrastructure overview of the Malaysian EV market.

It identifies the drivers and restraints for EV demand in Malaysia.

It identifies the growth opportunities for stakeholders and presents their profiles.

It discusses the likely entrants and their models in the future.

Key Issues Addressed

What is the current scenario in the EV industry and what is its ecosystem in Malaysia like?

Which are the key EV participants and important stakeholders in Malaysia?

How is the government supporting and enabling the development of the EV industry in Malaysia?

What are the market drivers and restraints for the development of the EV industry in Malaysia?

? How does the Malaysian EV industry look like in the medium term?

Key Topics Covered:



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Key Findings

RESEARCH SCOPE AND METHODOLOGY

Research Scope

Research Methodology

Key Questions this Study will Answer

ELECTRIC VEHICLES-INTRODUCTION

What is an Electric Vehicle?

Global Scenario

Global Total Industry Volumes (TIV)-EV

Global Model Launches-BEV and PHEV

ELECTRIC VEHICLES IN THE ASSOCIATION OF SOUTHEAST ASIAN NATIONS (ASEAN)

EVs in ASEAN-An Overview

Regional Overview-Electrification in ASEAN

Policy Landscape-ASEAN National Goals

Market Opportunity-High Consumer Awareness

Market Challenge-Customer Concerns

Thailand-Incentives Framework

Thailand-BEV Registration

Thailand-Charging Infrastructure

The Philippines-EV Industry Overview

The Philippines-Current EV-related Policies

The Philippines-Pending EV-related Bills

The Philippines-Charging Infrastructures

The Philippines-EVs and Hybrid Launches

The Philippines-Cost Concerns

The Philippines-Fiscal and Political Space for Incentives

ELECTRIC VEHICLES IN MALAYSIA-OBJECTIVES AND POLICIES

EV Industry in Malaysia-Strategic Imperatives

-Strategic Imperatives Electric Mobility Blueprint (EMB)-Policy Overview

EMB-Development Roadmap

EMB Snapshots

EMB-Impact

EV-related Policies-Others

Green Technology Master Plan (GTMP)-Renewable Energy Related Policy

Green Technology Master Plan-Policy Target in Transportation Sector

Carbon Footprint Reduction (COP21) -Government's Commitment

ELECTRIC VEHICLES IN MALAYSIA-MARKET OVERVIEW

EV Market Size and Growth Rate-Malaysia

Key Participants and Market Share

EV in Malaysia -Industry Timeline

Product Segmentation in Malaysia

EV Scenario in Malaysia

Malaysia EV Ecosystem-Overview

EV Models Launched in Malaysia

EV Models Pricing-BEV Versus PHEV

Electric Bus Initiatives-Collaboration Between the Malaysian Government and Australian University

Electric Bus Initiative-Collaboration Between the Malaysian Government and Chinese EV Manufacturer

Electric Bus Initiative-DEFTECH Super Quick Charge (SQC) Project: First in Southeast Asia

GreenTech Malaysia-Tesla Initiative

EV Malaysia-Third National Car Project

EV Malaysia-Interested Partners

INFRASTRUCTURE OVERVIEW

EV Charging Station-Statistics

Charging Infrastructure Providers-ChargeEV

Charging Infrastructure Providers-First Energy Network (FEN)

Charging Infrastructure Providers-EV Connection Sdn. Bhd.

Charging Specifications

EV-related Incentives

EV-related Incentive-Details

EV-related Incentive-Application Procedure

EV Owners' Privilege-Dedicated Parking Bay

STAKEHOLDERS AND PROFILES

Key Stakeholders

Profile of Key Participants-Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia

EV Model Line Up-Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia

Profile of Key Participants-Tan Chong Motor Holdings

EV Model Line Up-Tan Chong Motor Holdings

Profile of Key Participants-Mercedes-Benz Malaysia

EV Model Line Up-Mercedes-Benz Malaysia

Profile of Key Participants-BMW Malaysia

EV Model Line Up-BMW Malaysia

Profile of EV Manufacturers-Eclimo Malaysia

Profile of EV Manufacturers-Treelektrik Sdn. Bhd.

EV Model Line Up-Treelektrik Sdn. Bhd.

Profile of Utilities and Energy Management Companies-Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB)

Profile of Utilities and Energy Management Companies-TNB Subsidiaries

TNB Green Initiatives

Profile of EV Car Sharing Provider-COMOS

Collaboration and Partners

KEY DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

FUTURE OUTLOOK

Possible Market Entrants-BAIC Motor Corp., Ltd

EV Model Line Up-BAIC Motor Corp., Ltd

Possible Market Entrants-Geely Automobile Holdings

EV Model Line Up-Geely Automobile Holdings

Possible Market Entrants-Tesla Motors Inc.

EV Model Line Up-Tesla Motor Inc.

Possible Market Entrants-BYD Auto Company Ltd.

EV Model Line Up-BYD Auto Company Ltd.

Market Engineering Measurements

Unit Sales Scenario Forecast

GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES AND COMPANIES TO ACTION

Growth Opportunity 1-Opportunities for New Entrants

Growth Opportunity 2-Partnerships Opportunities

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

CONCLUSIONS AND KEY TAKEAWAYS



