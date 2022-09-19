Malaysia Embedded Finance Markets and Investment Opportunities Report 2022: Insurtech Startups are Raising Funds to Focus on Further Product and Business Developments

Sep 19, 2022, 10:30 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Malaysia Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 50+ KPIs on Embedded Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments - Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Malaysia's Embedded Finance industry in the country is expected to grow by 74.5% on annual basis to reach US$1,151.0 million in 2022.
The embedded finance industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 42.6% during 2022-2029. The embedded finance revenues in the country will increase from US$1,151.0 million in 2022 to reach US$7,905.7 million by 2029.
The embedded insurance industry is still in its early stages of development in Malaysia, with a handful of insurtech startups innovating with their product offerings and boosting insurance penetration rates. With the high growth potential of the Malaysian embedded insurance industry, insurtech startups in the country are raising funds to focus on further product and business development.
For instance in March 2021, Malaysia-based insurtech startup, Ouch! announced that the firm had raised RM1.5 million (US$364,600) in its seed funding round, led by Vynn Capital and Temokin. Notably, the firm is planning to use the fund to focus on its product and business development, thereby building a stronger growth foundation.
Moreover, telehealth providers and ride-sharing platforms have entered into strategic partnerships with digital insurers, which has contributed to the growth of the insurtech market over the last six quarters. The publisher expects that offering on-demand and short-term policies will help in increasing insurance accessibility, which will subsequently lead to higher insurance penetration in the country. It is also expected that the government's efforts will play a crucial role in the overall development of the embedded insurance space in Malaysia.
Additionally, increased initiatives by the government to promote the development of the Malaysian fintech industry are anticipated to accelerate the growth of the embedded payment and lending markets. Malaysian and Indonesian government agencies have signed a memorandum of understanding to create a collaborative framework for fintech growth.
The collaboration between the two governments is expected to develop and scale up the industry growth. As per the publisher analysis, the government's efforts will play a crucial role in the overall development of the embedded lending and embedded payment sectors in Malaysia.
This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of market opportunity across 50+ segments in embedded finance industry covering lending, insurance, payment, and wealth sectors.
Reasons to buy
- In-depth Understanding of Embedded Finance Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2019-2028).
- Insights into Opportunity by end-use sectors - Get market dynamics by end-use sectors to assess emerging opportunity across various end-use sectors.
- Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate embedded finance strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers, and risks in the industry.
- Get Sector Insights: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies opportunities across embedded lending, embedded insurance, embedded finance, and embedded wealth sectors.
Scope
Malaysia Embedded Finance Market Size and Forecast
Malaysia Embedded Lending Market Size and Forecast
Embedded Lending by Consumer Segments, 2020 - 2029
- Business Lending
- Retail Lending
Embedded Lending by B2B Sectors, 2020 - 2029
- Embedded Lending in Retail & Consumer Goods
- Embedded Lending in IT & Software Services
- Embedded Lending in Media, Entertainment & Leisure
- Embedded Lending in Manufacturing & Distribution
- Embedded Lending in Real Estate
- Embedded Lending in Other
Embedded Lending by B2C Sectors, 2020 - 2029
- Embedded Lending in Retail Shopping
- Embedded Lending in Home Improvement
- Embedded Lending in Leisure & Entertainment
- Embedded Lending in Healthcare and Wellness
- Embedded Lending in Other
Malaysia Embedded Insurance Market Size and Forecast
Embedded Insurance by Industry, 2020 - 2029
- Embedded Insurance in Consumer Products
- Embedded Insurance in Travel & Hospitality
- Embedded Insurance in Automotive
- Embedded Insurance in Healthcare
- Embedded Insurance in Real Estate
- Embedded Insurance in Transport & Logistics
- Embedded Insurance in Others
Embedded Insurance by Insurance Type, 2020 - 2029
- Embedded Insurance in Life Segment
- Embedded Insurance in Non-Life Segment
Embedded Insurance by Type of Offering, 2020 - 2029
- Embedded Insurance in Product Segment
- Embedded Insurance in Service Segment
Malaysia Embedded Payment Market Size and Forecast
Embedded Payment by Consumer Segments, 2020 - 2029
- B2B
- B2C
Embedded Payment by End-Use Sector, 2020 - 2029
- Embedded Payment in Retail & Consumer Goods
- Embedded Payment in Digital Products & Services
- Embedded Payment in Utility Bill Payment
- Embedded Payment in Travel & Hospitality
- Embedded Payment in Leisure & Entertainment
- Embedded Payment in Health & Wellness
- Embedded Payment in Office Supplies & Equipment
- Embedded Payment in Other
Malaysia Embedded Wealth Management Market Size and Forecast
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b931nz
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article