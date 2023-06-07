Malaysia Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio 2023: Featuring AIMS Data Centre, CSF Group, MyTelehaus, PPTEL & More

DUBLIN, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Malaysia: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This database (excel) product covers the Malaysia data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 28 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 13 upcoming data centers

Location covered: Johor , Kuala Lumpur , Penang , Selangor , Negeri Sembilan , Santubong

, , , , , Santubong Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2022)

Future capacity additions (2023-2025)

Retail Colocation Pricing

I. Quarter Rack (1/4)

II. Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)

III. Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Key Market Highlights:

Malaysia's data center supply has increased 4x times compared to the existing supply in the market.

The top 3 data center operators contribute to over 80% of the IT power capacity in the market.

Regarding geography, Cyberjaya, Kuala Lumpur , and Johor are the most preferred locations by data center operators. As of Q4 2022, over 70% of the existing data center area is concentrated in Cyberjaya.

, and are the most preferred locations by data center operators. As of Q4 2022, over 70% of the existing data center area is concentrated in Cyberjaya. The city of Cyberjaya has witnessed a rise of 45% in investments from various colocation providers, such as NTT Global Data Centers, AIMS Data Centre, GDS Services, Keppel Data Centres, Bridge Data Centres, and Vantage Data Centers (PCCW Global).

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (28 Facilities)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (MY01 or CX3.)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (13 Facilities)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

INVESTORS/OPERATORS COVERED



AIMS Data Centre (TIME), Bridge Data Centres, CSF Group, Edge Centres, HDC Data Center, Keppel Data Centres, MyTelehaus (PCCW Global), MyTelehause (Digital Bridge - Vantage Data Center), NTT Global Data Centers, PPTEL, VADS.



TARGET AUDIENCE



1. Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

2. Data center Construction Contractors

3. Data center Infrastructure Providers

4. New Entrants

5. Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

6. Corporate and Governments Agencies



Key Topics Covered:



1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing Vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics) Colocation Pricing

8. Explore the Publisher's Comprehensive Portfolio



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

AIMS Data Centre (TIME)

Bridge Data Centres

CSF Group

Edge Centres

HDC Data Center

Keppel Data Centres

MyTelehaus (PCCW Global)

MyTelehause (Digital Bridge - Vantage Data Center)

NTT Global Data Centers

PPTEL

VADS.

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ovruiv

