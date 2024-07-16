Malaysia Leads the Charge on Trending Durian Tourism with Newly Announced Travel Experiences

LOS ANGELES, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tourism Malaysia has unveiled an array of tourism packages that spotlight the destination's famous fruit: the durian, also known as the "King of Fruits." The new publication, "Durian Tourism Packages 2024/2025," features 62 packages from 27 local tour operators across 12 Malaysian states, blending the renowned flavors of fragrant durians with exhilarating activities.

Durian (courtesy of Tourism Malaysia - Los Angeles) Durian (courtesy of Tourism Malaysia - Los Angeles)

According to a recent American Express Survey, 81% of respondents prioritize food experiences while traveling abroad. Additionally, Technavio projects that the global durian fruit market will grow significantly, reaching USD 10.57 billion from 2024 to 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) exceeding 8.09%. Tourism Malaysia's new publication, timed to coincide with the durian harvest season, is the only official guide to offer such durian tourism packages, catering perfectly to travelers seeking distinctive culinary experiences and meeting the increasing demand for durians.

Tailored to a variety of travelers with diverse activities and price points, new packages for 2024 and 2025 include:

Jom Pi Dusun: Relaxing day trip for local durian tasting, fresh honey, and traditional Malaysian lunch by the river.

Relaxing day trip for local durian tasting, fresh honey, and traditional Malaysian lunch by the river. Durian with Mother Nature Glamping: Three-day, two-night stay in a modern forest chalet, featuring durian Nasi Lemak and hot spring relaxation.

Three-day, two-night stay in a modern forest chalet, featuring durian and hot spring relaxation. Genting Highlands & Durian: Full-day tour to Musang King Orchard in Raub, durian with coconut drink, and Skyway cable car ride to Genting Highlands.

Full-day tour to Musang King Orchard in Raub, durian with coconut drink, and Skyway cable car ride to Genting Highlands. Kuala Selangor + Sekinchan + Durian Tour: Two-day, one-night trip with eagle watching, firefly river cruise, Sky Mirror bioluminescent plankton, and homestay durian tasting.

Two-day, one-night trip with eagle watching, firefly river cruise, Sky Mirror bioluminescent plankton, and homestay durian tasting. I Love Durian Fullboard Package: Visit to Durian Man SS2 with Genting Highlands, Batu Caves , and Petronas Twin Towers.

Visit to Durian Man SS2 with Genting Highlands, , and Petronas Twin Towers. Sehari D Dusun: One-day durian feast, river rafting, jungle trekking, and tree-top walk adventure.

"The launch of these packages highlights the increasing popularity of both the Malaysian durian fruit and food tourism," said Mr. Akbal Setia, Vice President of Tourism Malaysia Americas. "Durian tourism thrives in Malaysia, particularly during the harvest season from late May to August. This trend underscores the fruit's allure and cultural importance, with the new Tourism Malaysia packages offering visitors a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in local traditions. Our destination's new experiences also offer food lovers the chance to explore different states across Malaysia for our durian trails."

Durians, with their pungent odor and thorny exterior, hold a special place in Malaysian culture. With "Durian Tourism Packages 2024/2025," Tourism Malaysia invites tourists to participate in a new and trending cultural and gastronomic tourism wave. Tourism Malaysia anticipates over RM2 million in durian tourism sales for 2024 and 2025, highlighting these offerings' growing popularity and quality.

For more information, access "Durian Tourism Packages 2024/2025" HERE.

About Tourism Malaysia

Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board, also known as Tourism Malaysia, is an agency under the Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture (MOTAC) Malaysia. It focuses on the specific task of promoting Malaysia as a preferred tourism destination. Since its inception, it has emerged as a major player in the international tourism scene.

The next Visit Malaysia Year, set to take place in 2026, will commemorate the sustainability of the nation's tourism industry, which is also in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDG).

For more information, visit Tourism Malaysia's social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and TikTok.

For inquiries, please contact:

Louise O'Brien

On Behalf of Tourism Malaysia - Los Angeles

Trove Tourism Development Advisors

Email: [email protected]

Tel: (917) 836-1794

SOURCE Tourism Malaysia - Los Angeles