Malaysia Pavilion Announces Marrybrown, A Huge Homegrown Success, As Its Official Café Operator For Expo 2020 Dubai

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Malaysia Pavilion is excited to announce Malaysian-owned largest halal quick serving restaurant chain in the world, Marrybrown, as its café operator for Expo 2020 Dubai.

Marrybrown will represent one of the best Malaysian brands at the Malaysia Pavilion and feature Malaysian signature delicacies in its menu as well as fast food favourites that have proven to tantalise international taste buds.

The offerings include all-time favourite Malaysian fried chicken, variety of burgers, delicious Arabian wraps and the Malaysian classic "Nasi Lemak" (fragrant rice cooked in coconut milk and pandan leaf) among other rice dishes such as Nasi Kari Ayam (Curry Chicken Rice), and Malaysia's famous drink Teh Tarik.

"Malaysia Pavilion is incredibly happy to have Marrybrown as our café operator to represent our Malaysian identity. Marrybrown is a shining example of a Malaysian business which pioneered fast food chain franchising in Malaysia and went on to successfully spread its wings globally," said Mr. Shamsul Bahar Mohd Nor, Chief Executive Officer of the Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Centre (MGTC).

Malaysia's overall participation at Expo 2020 is led by the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation Malaysia while MGTC is the implementing agency.

"With its vision to bring Malaysian favourite dishes to the world, Marrybrown has flown the Malaysian flag high by going global as a brand. Marrybrown fittingly represent the Malaysian spirit and the best brands of Malaysia at Expo," added Mr. Shamsul Bahar.

Marrybrown currently has more than 500 restaurants in Malaysia and across 16 countries serving millions of customers in Sweden, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Myanmar, India, Maldives, Africa and the Middle East.

Back home it has won several accolades as well as regional awards such as Asia's Best Brand Award. In the Middle East, Marrybrown received "The Most Successful Malaysia Franchise in the Middle East" recognition and "The Family Friendly Fastfood Restaurant Of The Year".

Malaysia Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai is designed as a "Rainforest Canopy" and themed "Energising Sustainability". It is located between the Sustainability District and Mobility District at the 438-hectare expo site.

The Pavilion will house segments for permanent display and showcases, a business centre, an amphitheatre and retail and café areas.

"Visitors will end their tour at the café area. They can expect to be tempted by the aromatic smell of fried chicken and other Marrybrown dishes inviting them to stop by for a bite or takeaways," said Mr. Shamsul Bahar.

In line with Malaysia's sustainability commitment and its "No Plastic Pledge" for Expo 2020, environmentally-conscious customers can be assured that utensils and packaging used in the café are only from sustainable materials and non-plastics.

ABOUT MALAYSIA PAVILION AT EXPO 2020 DUBAI

Malaysia will be among 192 countries participating in Expo 2020 Dubai, scheduled for 1 Oct. 2021 to 31 March 2022. Themed "Connecting Minds, Creating the Future", the world expo is the first to be held in the Middle East, Africa & South Asia region.

Malaysia's pavilion is self-built and depicts a Rainforest Canopy. It carries the theme "Energising Sustainability" to capture the nation's commitment and approaches to sustainable development. It is a net zero carbon pavilion. Malaysia's activities during the expo will include permanent displays, showcases, pocket talks, summits and forums, cultural performances, demonstrations and 26 weekly thematic trade and business programmes. The business weeks will be helmed and supported by 22 ministries, 44 agencies and 5 state governments.

The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation is the lead ministry for Malaysia's participation at the mega event. Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Centre (MGTC) is the implementing agency.

ABOUT MALAYSIAN GREEN TECHNOLOGY AND CLIMATE CHANGE CENTRE (MGTC)

Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Centre (MGTC) was formerly known as Malaysian Green Technology Corporation or GreenTech Malaysia. MGTC is a government agency under the purview of the Ministry of Environment & Water, mandated to lead the nation in the areas of Green Growth, Climate Change Mitigation and Climate Resilience and Adaptation.

Under Green Growth, MGTC focuses on three key areas:

Green Incentives and Certification

Green Advisory and Capacity Building

Green Promotion and Investment

Under its recently expanded scope, MGTC now focuses on Climate Change Mitigation and Climate Change Adaption through the following roles:

Policy Analysis

National Reporting

National Programmes Coordination (Climate Change Mitigation & Adaptation)

Focal Point for Climate Change Mitigation and Adaption Data

Communication, Education and Public Awareness (CEPA)

MGTC is the implementing Agency for Malaysia's participation at Expo 2020 Dubai.

For enquiries, please contact Jane Ritikos at tel: +6019 387 1991 or email at: [email protected]

