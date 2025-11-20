MALAYSIA STEERS ASEAN'S CLIMATE AGENDA INTO WEEK TWO OF COP30, TRANSLATING ASPIRATIONS INTO ACTION

BELÉM, Brazil, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- After an impactful first week at COP30, the Malaysia Pavilion is gearing up for week two as the country shifts focus to implementation, converting shared ambition into measurable progress for the region and the Global South. Key highlights of week one included dialogues on ecosystem restoration, financing mechanisms for climate resilience, and public-private partnerships that align national and regional goals.

YB Dato’ Sri Huang Tiong Sii, Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability delivering his opening speech for the opening of Week 2 at the Malaysia Pavilion and the launch of NDC 3.0 in the presence of local and international delegates at COP30

The Pavilion's early-week energy carried through a strong showing of thought leadership, showcasing Malaysia's capacity to convene diverse voices to advance shared regional priorities. Building on these discussions, week two of COP30 deepens focus on collaboration, innovation, and actionable frameworks. Malaysia's agenda will centre on just transitions, nature-based solutions, and sustainable financing to ensure that regional aspirations translate into concrete results.

As Malaysia enters week two of COP30, the Pavilion continues to serve as a collaborative platform where government, industry, academia, civil society and youth exchange insights and forge pathways toward low-carbon growth. Anchored by the theme "Climate Action Now: Net Zero Pathways Unlocked," the Pavilion showcases Malaysia's efforts to integrate sustainability across national development.

Reflecting on Malaysia's aspirations for the second week, Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability (NRES), Dato' Sri Huang Tiong Sii, said, "Our theme speaks to the many pathways already taking shape across Malaysia, from renewable energy expansion to nature-based solutions and sustainable urban development. Each of these pathways reflects our collective effort to translate sustainability into real, lasting impact for people and the planet. As the world convenes here in Belém to review progress and share lessons, Malaysia's approach remains consistent to integrate sustainability into every dimension of national development through collaboration, knowledge and community empowerment."

Malaysia continues to cement its leadership in advancing regional climate collaboration. Building on the momentum from its ASEAN Chairmanship in 2025 and its progress at COP30, Malaysia has laid strong foundations for harmonising carbon market standards, strengthening nature-based solutions frameworks, and safeguarding transboundary ecosystems. As the Chairmanship transitions to the Philippines, this continuity of vision and commitment remains intact ensuring that regional cooperation stays aligned, ambition is translated into tangible outcomes, and Southeast Asia remains a driving force in shaping global climate solutions

The updated target is aligned with Malaysia's Long-Term Low Emissions Development Strategy (LTLEDS), the 13th Malaysia Plan (RMK-13) and the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR), ensuring that near-term actions reinforce Malaysia's long-term aspiration to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. NDC 3.0 also strengthens Malaysia's adaptation planning by outlining climate risks, sectoral priorities and resilience strategies in line with the Paris Agreement's enhanced transparency requirements.

Throughout the week, the Pavilion will also host Networking Sessions, Project Presentations and Fireside Chats, facilitating partnerships between government agencies, private sector stakeholders, and international organisations.

The Malaysia Pavilion at COP30 is spearheaded by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability (NRES), implemented by the Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation (MGTC), and supported by leading national strategic partners,Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) and Maybank.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

From 17 to 20 November, the Malaysia Pavilion will host a diverse programme designed to advance regional dialogue and reinforce Malaysia's leadership role in sustainability and climate resilience:

Stewardship of Our Living Planet Measuring Wellbeing in an Era of Tipping Points by Sunway Centre for Planetary Health Narratives of Hope & Resilience by Universiti Malaya and Sunway Centre for Planetary Health 5 Years of the FACT Dialogue: Catalysing Sustainable Commodity Trade for Climate, Nature and Livelihoods by KPK Week 2 Opening Keynote by YB Dato' Sri Huang Tiong Sii





Emerging Voices for Change Youth on the Brink: Shaping the Future of Sustainable Change by Universiti Malaya and Sunway Centre for Planetary Health [Documentary Viewing] Malaysia's Last Tigers by RIMAU Climate Security at the Crossroads: Safeguarding Lives, Livelihoods and Stability in a Warming World by Universiti Malaya





Diverse Green & Blue Economy Flow of Resilience: Addressing the Water Paradox by SPAN and Air Selangor Stewardship of the Seas: Collaboration for the Blue Economy by Yayasan Hasanah and ALAM Closing Speech by YB Dato' Sri Huang Tiong Sii





Final Chapter: A Paradigm for Progress Beyond Belem: Insights & Implications for Malaysia & ASEAN Climate Pathway by MYD Malaysia Pavilion Closing Ceremony



