Malaysia Tire Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023 - Leading Global Players Michelin, Bridgestone, Goodyear, Continental & Toyo have a Presence in the Market

The "Malaysia Tire Market By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, LCV, MHCV, Two-Wheeler & OTR), By Demand Category (OEM Vs. Replacement), By Radial Vs. Bias, By Rim Size, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Malaysia tire market registered sales is projected to grow to 23.8 million units by 2023 in Malaysia
Increasing vehicle fleet in passenger car, commercial vehicle and two-wheeler segments in addition to high purchasing power and raw material availability are among the key factors that would boost sales of tires in Malaysia over the coming years.
Moreover, presence of production plants of leading global tire manufacturers such as Michelin, Bridgestone, Goodyear, Continental Tyre, Toyo Tire, etc., in Malaysia is expected to aid the country's tire market during the forecast period.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Voice of Customer
4.1. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision
4.2. Brand Recall
4.3. Brand Switching
4.4. Brand Switching Attributes
4.5. Brand Satisfaction Level
5. Malaysia Tire Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value & Volume
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Two-Wheeler, Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV), Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle (MHCV) & OTR)
5.2.2. By Demand Category (OEM Vs. Replacement)
5.2.3. By Radial Vs Bias
5.2.4. By Rim Size
5.2.5. By Price Segment (Ultra Budget, Budget & Premium)
5.2.6. By Region
5.2.7. By Company
5.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)
6. Malaysia Passenger Car Tire Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value & Volume
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Vehicle Type
6.2.2. By Demand Type
6.2.3. By Radial Vs Bias
6.2.4. By Rim Size
6.2.5. By Tire Size
6.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)
7. Malaysia Two-Wheeler Tire Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value & Volume
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Vehicle Type
7.2.2. By Demand Type
7.2.3. By Radial Vs Bias
7.2.4. By Rim Size
7.2.5. By Tire Size
7.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)
8. Malaysia Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) Tire Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value & Volume
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Vehicle Type
8.2.2. By Demand Category
8.2.3. By Radial Vs Bias
8.2.4. By Rim Size
8.2.5. By Tire Size
8.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)
9. Malaysia OTR Tire Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value & Volume
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Vehicle Type
9.2.2. By Demand Category
9.2.3. By Radial Vs Bias
9.2.4. By Rim Size
9.2.5. By Tire Size
9.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)
10. Malaysia Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle (MHCV) Tire Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.1.1. By Value & Volume
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.2.1. By Vehicle Type
10.2.2. By Demand Category
10.2.3. By Radial Vs Bias
10.2.4. By Rim Size (MHCV - Truck)
10.2.5. By Tire Size (MHCV - Truck)
10.2.6. By Rim Size (MHCV - Bus)
10.2.7. By Tire Size (MHCV - Bus)
10.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)
11. Import-Export Analysis
12. Pricing and Price Point Analysis
13. Market Dynamics
13.1. Drivers
13.2. Challenges
14. Market Trends & Developments
15. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
16. Economic Profile
17. Competitive Landscape
17.1. Michelin Malaysia Sdn. Bhd
17.2. Continental Tyre PJ Malaysia Sdn Bhd
17.3. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.
17.4. Bridgestone Tyre Sales (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd.
17.5. Hankook Tire
17.6. Toyo Tire & Rubber Co., Ltd.
17.7. Pirelli & C. S.p.A.
17.8. Friendship Rubber Industry (M) Sdn. Bhd.
17.9. Giti Tire Pte. Ltd.
17.10. Sumitomo Tires
18. Strategic Recommendations
19. Annexure
