Malaysia Used Car Market Accelerates to MYR 26.2 Billion by 2027: Ken Research Latest Findings: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ken Research's latest comprehensive study reveals a robust growth trajectory for Malaysia used car market, projecting a climb to MYR 26.2 billion by 2027. This remarkable growth reflects a dynamic shift in consumer preferences and market trends, positioning the used car market as a key player in Malaysia's automotive industry. 

Growth Drivers Unveiled: The report identifies several key drivers fueling this market's growth. An expanding middle class, coupled with accessible financing options and sales tax exemptions, has significantly boosted the demand for used cars. The market is further propelled by a rising trade-in culture, making used cars an increasingly popular choice among Malaysian consumers. 

Technological Integration and Market Trends: Ken Research's analysis highlights the evolving landscape of the used car market, emphasizing the importance of online platforms and digitalization in reshaping consumer purchasing behaviors. The integration of technology is not just changing how consumers buy cars but also influencing how dealerships operate and compete. 

Segmentation Insights: The study provides an in-depth segmentation analysis, covering various aspects such as vehicle type, brand popularity, and regional preferences. This segmentation is crucial for stakeholders to understand the nuances of the market and identify potential opportunities for growth and expansion. 

Challenges and Future Outlook: Despite its promising growth, the market faces challenges like financial accessibility and the dominance of unorganized dealers. However, these challenges also present opportunities for innovation and strategic planning. The report offers a forward-looking perspective, forecasting major growth and evolving trends in the coming years. 

Why This Matters: For businesses and investors eyeing the Malaysian automotive market, this report is a treasure trove of insights. It provides not just quantitative data but also qualitative analysis that is essential for informed decision-making and strategic planning. 

Market Taxonomy

Distribution Channel 

Organized 

Unorganized 

Type of Vehicle 

Sedans 

Hatchbacks 

SUVs 

MVPs 

Others

Type of Brands 

Perodua 

Proton 

Toyota 

Honda 

Nissan 

Others 

Age of Vehicle 

0-2 Years 

3-4 Years 

4-6 Years 

6-8 Years 

8+ Years 

City 

Kuala 

Selangor 

Johor 

Perak 

Others 

Price 

MYR 30,000 - MYR 50,000 

MYR 50,000 - MYR 70,000 

MYR 70,000 - MYR 90,000 

<MYR 90,000 

>MYR 90,000 

Mileage 

<20,000 

>20,000 

50,000 - 80,000 

80,000 - 120,000 

120,000 - 200,000 

>200,000 

Fuel Engine 

Petrol 

Dissel 

Electric 

Others 

Malaysia Used Car Market

Related Reports by Ken Research: –

France Used Cars Market Outlook to 2027 Segmentation by Market Structure (Organized and Unorganized Market); by Type of Used Cars (MPVs / Sedan, Economy / Hatchbacks and SUVs); By Brand (Renault, Peugeot, Citroen, and others)

France used car market was valued at USD ~ Billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach a value of USD ~ billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of ~% during the forecast period (2022 - 2027). Amid the COVID-19 pandemic-associated lockdown, the demand for used cars witnessed a halt in sales for the first half of the year 2020. However, since the second half of the year 2020, the demand for used vehicles started to pick the pace and continued until 2021.

UK Used Car Market Outlook to 2026F driven by declining production of New Vehicles in UK & affordability of used Cars due to increasing cost of living in the Country

According to Ken Research estimates, UK Used Car Industry will continue its growth phase till 2030; entry of large number of captive and classified players expected in the upcoming years owing to online presence of new emergent players, increasing smartphone & internet penetration & a growing middle class population.

USA Used Car Market Outlook to 2026 Driven by an influx of digital players along with consumer demand for personal mobility and affordable pricing

USA Used Car market has grown at a steady growth rate over the past few years supported by increase in population in the country along with the rising trends of upgrading the cars over the years. Factors like fast growing disposable income, rising demand for premium cars, shorter period of car ownership, and increasing preference of the owner are driving the growth of Used Car sales.

Turkey Used Car Market Outlook to 2026F Driven by Increase in New Car Prices, Government Initiatives and Surge in Online Used Car Platforms

According to Ken Research estimates, due to the impact of COVID-19, there has been a substantial decrease in the denominator (new car sales) while the numerator, i.e. the pre-owned car market, has been relatively stable. Turkey used car market is expected to grow at an 11.8% CAGR during 2021-2026F, driven by an increase in prices of new cars and government initiatives. The Turkish automotive industry had a foreign trade surplus of approximately $9.5 billion in 2021.

Driving Thailand Car MAAS (Mobility as a service) Market: Explore Top 4 Key Facets: Ken Research

Driving Thailand Car MAAS (Mobility as a service) Market: Explore Top 4 Key Facets: Ken Research

The Thailand Car Mobility-as-a-Service Market is expected to contribute USD ~2500 Mn by 2027 owing to contactless car-sharing, online booking and...
Malaysia's Wire Harness Market: Wiring the Future for USD 982 Mn - Here's How: Ken Research

Malaysia's Wire Harness Market: Wiring the Future for USD 982 Mn - Here's How: Ken Research

The Malaysia Wire Harness Market is being driven by growing demand for Consumer Electronics, Automotive Vehicles (EVs), and IOT devices is expected...
