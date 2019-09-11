Malaysian Data Center Services Market Forecast to 2025 Featuring Key players - Bridge Data Centre, AIMS, NTT MSC, TM One, HeiTech Padu
DUBLIN, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Malaysian Data Center Services Market, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service provides end-to-end analysis of the Malaysian data center market. It covers data center market overview, emerging trends, key locations of data centers and their significance, market drivers and restraints, present and forecasted revenue, competitive positioning, and key strategic initiatives of the competitors. The insights and factual information provided in the research service is incorporated from primary research and partly from secondary research.
Malaysia is considered to be one of the prime data center markets in the APAC region, and it is poised to experience exponential data center growth due to the abundant availability of resources and favorable government policies concerning data center infrastructure. The Government of Malaysia and Malaysian enterprises are keen to increase their adoption of data center services to promote digital transformation across industry sectors through effective strategic partnerships with global and local data center vendors. The government of Malaysia is focusing on improving the readiness of its country to support hyperscale data centers by enhancing the telecommunications and network infrastructure.
The BFSI sector generates the highest demand for data center services, followed by the federal government of Malaysia. Increasing demand for hyperscale cloud services, a higher focus on digitalization of businesses, and government expansion policies are the primary drivers of data center services.
Alibaba, Microsoft, and Amazon Web Services, among others, and local participants (TM One and AIMS) are some of the cloud vendors that are expanding their infrastructure and availability in Malaysia. With the extensive penetration of the Internet and the focus on cybersecurity and data privacy, the demand for data storage and managed hosting services is expected to grow exponentially across Malaysia. The demand for wholesale colocation from global cloud service providers will drive the revenue of data center service providers in Malaysia.
Key Issues Addressed
- What are the significant developments in the data center service space in Malaysia?
- What are the key industry technology trends in the Malaysian data center market?
- What are the addressable market opportunities for data center service providers in Malaysia?
- What are the drivers and restraints that will shape the future of the Malaysian data center services market?
- What are the key drivers of growth for specific service areas?
- What are the expected growth rates?
- What are the key participants in the market and their market strategies and initiatives?
- What is the competitive positioning of key participants in the Malaysian data center market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
2. Market Overview
- Scope
- Segmentation
- Market Definitions
- Key Data Center Locations
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
3. Drivers and Restraints - Total Data Center Services Market
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
4. Forecasts and Trends - Total Data Center Services Market
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total Data Center Services Market
- Market Share
- Competitive Environment
6. Competitive Environment - Key Participants
- Bridge Data Centre
- AIMS
- NTT MSC
- TM One
- HeiTech Padu
7. Competitive Environment - Other Market Participants
- Snapshot of Other Market Participants
8. Growth Opportunity and Companies to Action
- Major Growth Opportunities
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
9. The Last Word
Companies Mentioned
- AIMS
- Bridge Data Centre
- HeiTech Padu
- NTT MSC
- TM One
- Alibaba
- Microsoft
- Amazon
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9supd8
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
