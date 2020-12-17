Malaysian Government Welcomes More Hollywood Film VFX Work with Base Media

Dr. Ahmad Idham bin Ahmad Nadzri, Chief Executive Officer of FINAS, said, "I would like to take this opportunity to invite international applicants to explore Malaysia-based companies for post-production activities and also to utilize our beautiful, multi-diverse country as a location for filming. The FIMI incentive has brought several blockbuster movies to light in Malaysia. With the tremendous recognition Malaysia has received as a preferred hub for visual effects and post-production activities, FINAS will continue in its efforts to develop the film and creative industry in Malaysia and to also develop local talents to highlight Malaysia as the preferred destination for international productions."

Mr. Chris Bremble, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Base Media, added, "We had a positive first year at the studio with several big productions and new staff on board. We have significant opportunities ahead of us in Malaysia. We remain focused on local talent and management. We shifted our strategy a bit with the pandemic, and while unfortunate, we are confident we will quickly get back to growth. The Malaysian government support has been a big factor in getting through the last few months and in planning, and we remain confident of our leadership position in the market."

Malaysia is home to an immense number of talented, experienced, and accomplished visual effects artists who have worked on blockbuster Hollywood movies. Mr. Aaron Cowan, the Executive Producer of Base Digital Production, believes that the visual effects industry in Malaysia has taken a leap that will propel the country further internationally. Mr. Cowan said, "I believe that we have a strong and capable team in Malaysia, and it is on par with the team that I was a part of in New Zealand 10 years ago when WETA started. The experience and opportunities I have attained throughout the years have now led me to become an Executive Producer."

To conclude, En. Shakib Ahmad Shakir, Deputy Secretary-General, Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (KKMM), said, "The FIMI rebate is one of the strategic initiatives under the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia to attract international investment and outsourcing services into Malaysia. Apart from the economic benefits, the incentive also aims at developing the skills of Malaysian talents, ensuring that they are proficient and accomplished in the digital industry. With the incredible commitments of over a hundred talented digital artists under Base Digital Production for the visual effects of The Mandalorian and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Episode IX), Malaysia is shaping the future digital industry with esteemed talents. With Sunac's investments in Base Digital Production, and with the constant support from the Ministry and FINAS, we are confident that Malaysia will soon be the regional leader as a hub for visual effects in Southeast Asia."

Kindly visit www.filminmalaysia.com/incentives/foreign-application/ for more information on The Film In Malaysia Incentive (FIMI).

About Base Media

Base Media is the leading visual effects and animation studio in Asia. The company has offices in Mainland China (Beijing, Xiamen, and Wuxi), Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia (Base Digital Production), and Los Angeles. In January 2020, Base Media entered into a strategic partnership with Sunac Culture Group, a media conglomerate based in China.

Wish Dragon will be the company's first full-length animation feature, produced in collaboration with Sony and Tencent, and scheduled for release in early 2021. The company's long-standing relationship with Industrial Light & Magic has supported participation in more than fifty Hollywood theatrical film credits, including Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Transformers: Age of Extinction, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Captain America: Winter Soldier, Pacific Rim, Star Trek into Darkness, Looper, Identity Thief, Mission Impossible 4, and Super 8.

In China, Base Media has worked with talented directors, including Zhang Yimou (Flowers of War), Frant Gwo (The Wandering Earth), Chen Kaige (Sacrifice), Jia Zhangke (A Touch of Sin), Lu Chuan (The Last Supper), Xue Xiaolu (Finding Mr. Right), and Ning Hao (Breakup Buddies). For television, the company provided visual effects services for the award-winning Star Wars spin-off, The Mandalorian. Base Media has received Emmys for its work on The Pacific, Boardwalk Empire, and Black Sails.

About the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia Malaysia (KKMM)

The Ministry of Communications and Multimedia Malaysia (Malay: Kementerian Komunikasi dan Multimedia Malaysia), abbreviated KKMM, is a ministry of the Government of Malaysia that is responsible for communications, multimedia, broadcasting, information, personal data protection, special affairs, media industry, film industry, domain name, postal, courier, mobile service, fixed service, broadband, digital signature, universal service, international broadcasting, content.

About National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (FINAS)

National Film Development Corporation Malaysia or known as FINAS, is a government agency and authority entrusted with spearheading the development of the Malaysian film industry. Officially established in June 1981 through the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia Act, FINAS has been mandated as a federal agency within the current portfolio of the Ministry of Communication and Multimedia Malaysia with the vital roles to uplift, nurture, and facilitate the development of the Malaysian film industry via its strategies.

About Aaron Cowan - Executive Producer, Base Digital Production

Aaron has worked in the film industry for over 25 years, with 19 years working in visual effects both in New Zealand and in Hollywood. Aaron joined Base Media in 2018. Before Base, Aaron worked as a Digital Producer at Weta Digital, based in New Zealand. He has worked with industry-leading directors such as Peter Jackson, Steven Spielberg, and James Cameron. His credits include Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, Man of Steel, Avatar, The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian, The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, The Two Towers, and The Fellowship of the Ring.



