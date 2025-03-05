Malaysia's CelcomDigi becomes Aduna network partner to expand network capabilities and accelerate access to global network APIs

STOCKHOLM, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Malaysia's CelcomDigi Berhad today announced its new partnership with Aduna, a landmark venture between some of the world's leading telecom operators and Ericsson, dedicated to enabling developers worldwide to accelerate innovation by leveraging mobile networks to their full potential via common network Application Programming Interfaces (APIs).

Through the collaboration, CelcomDigi is set to spur the adoption of common network APIs, empowering developers and enterprises with advanced, global-scale network capabilities.

CelcomDigi will offer developers seamless access to enhanced network API solutions such as Number Verification and SIM Swap services, unlocking new possibilities for fraud mitigation, security, and seamless connectivity.

Aduna combines and sells network APIs globally, enabling new applications to work anywhere, and on any network, paving the way for developers to innovate much more quickly and easily.

Network APIs are at the center of a new era of opportunity for the telecom industry. Easily accessible advanced network capabilities are empowering developers to create new use cases across multiple sectors.

A related memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 in Barcelona, Spain, by CelcomDigi's Deputy CEO, Albern Murty, and Aduna's CEO, Anthony Bartolo.

Commenting on the partnership, CelcomDigi's Deputy CEO, Albern Murty, says: "We are committed to enabling a 5G-AI-powered digital ecosystem that fuels innovation and enhances digital experiences. Our partnership with Aduna amplifies this commitment by providing developers and enterprises with direct access to advanced network capabilities. By bridging global connectivity with Malaysia's digital landscape, we are setting the stage for a new era of services innovation, making it easier for businesses to build, scale, and deploy new digital solutions that benefit customers nationwide."

Anthony Bartolo, CEO, Aduna, says: "Aduna is at the forefront of the next wave of technology innovation. By offering developers ubiquitous access to open, programmable network capabilities through standardized APIs, we are empowering innovation at a global hyperscale. Our collaboration with CelcomDigi, a major mobile operator in Malaysia, will strengthen this vision. This partnership will create an expansive ecosystem, providing telecom operators and developers with unparalleled access to unified network APIs across partner networks, driving widespread adoption and innovation in the region."

By joining Aduna's global initiative, CelcomDigi reinforces its role as a technology enabler, leveraging its robust network infrastructure and expertise to drive digital transformation. The partnership marks another step toward a more connected, intelligent, and innovative future for businesses and consumers alike.

To find out more about network APIs and Aduna, visit adunaglobal.com.

About Aduna

Aduna is a landmark venture between some of the world's leading telecom operators and Ericsson, dedicated to enabling developers worldwide to accelerate innovation by leveraging networks to their full potential via common network Application Programming Interfaces (APIs). Its venture partners include: América Móvil, AT&T, Bharti Airtel, Deutsche Telekom, e&, KDDI, Orange, Reliance Jio, Singtel, Telefonica, Telstra, T-Mobile, Verizon and Vodafone. Aduna's developer partner platforms include Google Cloud, Infobip, Sinch and Vonage. By combining network APIs from multiple operators globally under a unified platform based on the CAMARA open-source project, driven by the GSMA and the Linux Foundation, Aduna provides a standardized platform to foster collaboration, enhance user experiences, and drive industry growth.

About CelcomDigi

CelcomDigi is Malaysia's largest mobile network operator with more than 20.4 million users on its network. Established on 1 December 2022 from the merger of Celcom and Digi, the company aims to serve the growing digital needs of its customers by leveraging its newly combined widest network footprint, distribution touchpoints, innovative range of digital products and services, and superior customer experience powered by over 3,800 top industry experts. The company has clearly defined ambitions to advance the nation, inspire Malaysian society, and be a leader in inclusion and ESG practices. For more information on CelcomDigi, visit www.celcomdigi.com.

