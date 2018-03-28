Malaysia's Largest Construction Exhibition - Ecobuild Southeast Asia 2018 Opening From 27 - 29 March 2018

Ecobuild SEA, held in conjunction with International Construction Week (ICW), has grown to become a prestigious platform in Southeast Asia and is currently the largest construction trade event in Malaysia, bringing together 167 exhibitors and an expected 15,000 attendees this year.

Ecobuild SEA encompasses Greenbuild Asia, Ecolight Asean, Construction Showcase, Malaysia IBS International Exhibition (MIIE) and Construction Career Fair, making it a true platform for the construction industry in ASEAN.

General Tan Sri Dato Seri Panglima Mohd Azumi (RTD), Co-Chairman of UBM Malaysia said, "Ecobuild Southeast Asia, the exhibition part of the International Construction Week has witnessed a steady growth in trade professionals, exhibiting companies and national participation. This year's exhibition has increased its size since 2017."

"Apart from that, a new segment has been added into the show this year. The Heavy Machinery & Equipment segment at CIDB IBS Centre. This initiative is attributed and encouraged by the high impact projects, initiated by the government of Malaysia such as the West Coast Highway, KTMB Klang Valley, Double Tracking, Mass Rapid Transit, Rapid, Affordable Homes. To allow easy access to both exhibitions, there will be free shuttle service provided from KLCC to CIDB IBS Centre and return during the three days exhibition", he added.

Ecobuild SEA 2018 will be accompanied by over 50 free-to-attend seminars, presenting a number of topics including quality, safety and professionalism, as well as environmental sustainability, productivity and internationalisation, all reflecting the categories emphasised under CITP.

Moving forward and staying ahead, effective 2019, UBM Malaysia has decided to reorganise and co-locate eight of its current shows into a single show under one roof, making it the most comprehensive event for the construction industry in ASEAN. These show which are currently independent of each other, including ASEAN Premier Mechanical & Electrical Engineering Show (ASEAN M&E), REVAC, LIFT, TENAGA and ASEAN Solar, IFSEC SEA (Fire & Security), Heavy Machinery and Ecobuild Southeast Asia will be rebranded as the ASEAN Super 8. This we believe is consistent with the infrastructure development of the ASEAN integration strategic frameworks towards an ASEAN community. The super eight will be held from 19 - 21 of March 2019 at the new Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre or MITEC, KL.

