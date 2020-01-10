Malaysia's Minister of Works attends high-level luncheon with the captains of the construction industry

Held at the Hilton Hotel, Kuala Lumpur, the high-level gathering witnessed the participation of the leading captains of the country's construction industry, with the prime focus on the modernisation of the domestic construction through the adoption of advanced technologies.

The luncheon serves as an exclusive opportunity for the business players to engage with the Honorable Minister directly on construction matters and share innovative ideas that could lift the industry's potential to the next level. It is also a great platform for YB Tuan Baru Bian to share his aspirations and strategic plans directly to the industry players, among which Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad (MRCB), Sunway Construction Group Berhad, Gamuda Engineering Sdn Bhd, UEM Group Berhad, IJM Corporation Berhad, Ekovest Berhad, WCT Holdings Berhad and Mah Sing Group Berhad.

YB Tuan Baru Bian said: "As we head into a new decade full of new opportunities and challenges, the construction industry must prepare itself to be highly competitive and ever-ready to address any arising issues. Business leaders must acknowledge that it can no longer be 'business as usual' for the Malaysian construction sector if we want to grow to greater heights.

"Greater technology adoption should no longer be seen as an option but an urgent need that must be taken into account by all industry players, with the intent to spearhead productivity and to lower costs in the long run. Moving forward, there is still more that needs to be done and I assure you that the Ministry of Works is fully committed to this agenda."

YB Tuan Baru Bian added that the government has intensified its efforts in promoting the adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies and the Industrialised Building Systems (IBS), among others, across the Malaysian construction industry.

The luncheon was held ahead of the inaugural Futurebuild SEA 2020, a premier exhibition organised by UBM Informa Markets, which is poised to present a grand focus on construction-related futuristic technologies and innovations.

To be held from 23 to 25 June 2020, the Futurebuild SEA is one of the expositions under the highly-popular ASEAN Super 8 leading trade-fair for the built environment. The Futurebuild SEA 2020 will be held in conjunction with International Construction Week (ICW), which is organised by CIDB Malaysia.

The Futurebuild SEA 2020 offers visitors the opportunity to get first-hand insights on how robotics, artificial intelligence and Internet of Things, among other technologies, could elevate productivity at work site, reduce costs and labour dependency substantially, cut construction duration as well as enhance quality of properties.

With less than six months to go before the exposition, nearly 70% of the total exhibition spaces have been booked by leading global brands and companies. To date, among the confirmed exhibitors are Agensi Pekerjaan Ong Management, Cinnotek, EBSL, Eterbright, FIDEC, Hilti Malaysia, MTIB, Perceptive Profile, Smooth-on Inc, The ISO Group, Zhengzhou Sinosun Machinery Co.Ltd and many more.

Visitor registration is now open, please visit www.futurebuildsea.com for registration and more information.

