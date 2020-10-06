Malbek Debuts Envision 2020 Virtual User Conference

SOMERSET, N.J., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Malbek, a cloud-based provider of modern contract lifecycle management (CLM) solutions, announced that it will be hosting Envision 2020, its first virtual user conference, October 6 and 7, 2020.

The goal of Envision 2020 is to equip Malbek customers with the information and insight that will propel them to even greater contract management success. Session content will be focused on industry best practices, case studies, and product functionality, covering topics such as system integrations, remote collaboration, contract AI, and increased user adoption. In addition, there will be opportunities for customers to learn about the product roadmap and contribute with their own product ideas.

"The Malbek customer base has grown so much over the past year," said Hemanth Puttaswamy, CEO of Malbek, "We knew this was the perfect time to debut our user conference. Since our customers are spread across the globe, the virtual format lets us be as inclusive as possible and ensure that everyone can benefit from the wisdom of seasoned contract management professionals."

In signature Malbek style, the first evening of the event will conclude with a virtual Happy Hour for connecting contract management professionals with each other. "Our brand identity is totally intertwined with the Malbek culture," said Matt Patel, COO of Malbek, "We lead with empathy both for our customers and our team members. It's part of why we have such an outstanding reputation for customer relationships."

About Malbek: Malbek is a provider of cloud-based contract management solutions. Offering users the same consumer-style experience they enjoy on their personal devices, Malbek empowers the business user to take control through self-service configurability. Malbek's proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) engine and powerful search and filter capabilities enable Sales, Legal, Finance, and Procurement to harness the insights found in contract data. This helps to accelerate deal cycles and protect profit margins. Malbek is founded by a bi-coastal team: Matt Patel (COO) on the East coast and Hemanth Puttaswamy (CEO) and Madhu Poolu (CTO) in Silicon Valley. To learn more, visit www.malbek.io.

