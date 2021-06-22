Malbek Experiences Strong Growth in 2021 with High Customer Satisfaction Levels

SOMERSET, N.J., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Malbek, today's most cutting-edge, AI-infused CLM solution, is at the forefront of the current market surge in contract management activity with the rapid acquisition of new logos and expansion among existing customers.

With over 400% growth in new customer logos and exponential bookings growth year to date, Malbek is poised to reach new heights in 2021. As the leader in the modern CLM solution space, Malbek's scalability for organizations from SMB to large global enterprises can be seen in the variety of new customers, including multiple Fortune 500 global organizations who selected Malbek for their global contract management initiative.

As a provider of cloud-based contract management solutions, Malbek offers users the same consumer-style experience they enjoy on their personal devices while empowering business users to take control through no-code configurability. Malbek's AI engine and powerful search and filter capabilities enable Sales, Legal, Finance, and Procurement to harness the insights found in contract data. Along with seamless integrations to popular business applications, like Salesforce, Office 365, and Slack, Malbek helps organization accelerate deal cycles and protect profit margins.

While growing rapidly, Malbek understands the importance of ensuring that existing customers achieve the results needed to succeed. Malbek is proud to announce that throughout this period of robust expansion, it has maintained a strong customer satisfaction position with a 100% rating and zero customer churn.

"Companies of all sizes are beginning to realize the strategic advantage that contract management provides for growth," says Hemanth Puttaswamy, CEO and Co-founder of Malbek. "We've seen an explosion in CLM interest lately and are thrilled to be a leading innovator for what this area of legal tech can offer. The possibilities are limitless."

About Malbek: Malbek is today's most modern, cutting-edge, and AI-infused CLM solution that empowers the enterprise to do more with less. By supporting the growing contracting demands of your entire organization, including Sales, Finance, Procurement, and other critical business units, Malbek's CLM solution delights every user. Malbek provides end-to-end contract management with out-of-the-box integration to popular business applications, like Salesforce, Coupa, Workday, Slack, Office 365, and others, allowing your contract data to flow seamlessly while dramatically reducing cycle times. That's contracts reimagined! To learn more, visit www.malbek.io.

