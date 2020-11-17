Malbek Extends Contract Capabilities with Focus on AI and Integrations

SOMERSET, N.J., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Malbek, a cloud-based provider of modern contract lifecycle management (CLM) solutions, has released new product functionality that expands tools for contract insight, advances Malbek's AI-first contracting engine, and adds new code-free, drag and drop connectors to its integrations marketplace.

With a vision to give customers the tools they need to achieve contract management success, Malbek's core functionality now makes it easier than ever to assess contract risk and identify lifecycle bottlenecks. This intelligent contract management activity dashboard provides a snapshot of the state of contracts across the entire enterprise. It includes a comparison of all negotiated business terms and clause progression for a holistic view of total contract exposure and process health.

Complementing these core functional enhancements, Malbek's AI-first contract solution has been further augmented to include self-service tools that allow customers to annotate, test, and build their own contract AI models and bulk extract key terms and clauses with closed loop AI. This can be particularly helpful for legacy contract import, M&A, and vendor contract analysis. In addition, users can import, analyze, and build a clause playbook from legacy contracts with a single click.

Rounding out this robust product release, Malbek now integrates with additional core business applications, such as Slack, the business communication platform, procurement solutions, and DeepL, which enables global customers to review contracts in multiple languages instantaneously with language translation.

"Contracts contain the most mission-critical information for any organization," said Hemanth Puttaswamy, CEO of Malbek, "In a world of tremendous uncertainty, knowing what you've contractually committed to and then using that insight to build better contracts gives our customers a competitive advantage."

About Malbek: Malbek is a provider of cloud-based contract management solutions. Offering users the same consumer-style experience they enjoy on their personal devices, Malbek empowers the business user to take control through self-service configurability. Malbek's proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) engine and powerful search and filter capabilities enable Sales, Legal, Finance, and Procurement to harness the insights found in contract data. This helps to accelerate deal cycles and protect profit margins. Malbek is founded by a bi-coastal team: Matt Patel (COO) on the East coast and Hemanth Puttaswamy (CEO) and Madhu Poolu (CTO) in Silicon Valley. To learn more, visit www.malbek.io.

Rebecca Holloway

Malbek

609-217-2101

[email protected]

SOURCE Malbek

