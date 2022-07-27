Malbek Hires New VP of Finance to Support Its Rapid Growth

"As we broaden our team of experts, we are perfectly positioned to scale the strong customer growth we've experienced." Tweet this

The Malbek platform is trusted by Fortune 500 customers and other large enterprise teams, as well as many small to mid-sized high-growth organizations. By accelerating contract cycle times by 50% Malbek enables Legal, Sales, Finance and Procurement teams to achieve increased productivity.

Colie joins Malbek after more than a dozen years as a finance executive for multiple tech companies, spanning from SaaS startups to global leaders. Prior to Malbek, he spent last few years helping scale two VC-backed companies to 100-200% revenue growth. Before that, he spent seven years at Amazon, providing strategic financial vision and tactical support for some of the company's largest and most disruptive initiatives. Colie has an MBA from New York University and a Bachelor of Science from the US Naval Academy.

About Malbek

Malbek is today's most modern, cutting-edge CLM solution with a proprietary AI core that empowers the enterprise to do more with less. By supporting the growing contracting demands of your entire organization, including Sales, Finance, Procurement, and other critical business units, Malbek's CLM solution delights every user. Malbek provides end-to-end contract management with out-of-the-box integration to popular business applications, like Salesforce, NetSuite, Slack, Office 365, and others, allowing your contract data to flow seamlessly while dramatically reducing cycle times. That's contracts reimagined! To learn more, visit www.malbek.io .

