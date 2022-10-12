Malbek Introduces New Clickwrap Solution at Envision Annual User Conference

Envision sees the launch of a new product offering, notable legal tech speakers, and expert-led breakout sessions

PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Malbek, the most cutting-edge, AI-fueled Contract Lifecycle Management platform, announced today at Envision, its annual user conference, the launch of Malbek Klix,™ a modern clickwrap solution that simplifies online agreements. The offering helps organizations and their legal teams to ensure that their online agreements are enforceable. With the launch of Malbek Klix, users can easily configure, store, and enforce agreements in one location, and signers can agree with one quick click.

"The ability to create online agreements that are both intuitive for the signer and secure for the organization has been a long-standing challenge–until today," said Hemanth Puttaswamy, CEO of Malbek. "With the introduction of Malbek Klix, companies can automate and standardize their high-volume agreements quickly and easily, while agreement signers can enjoy a user-friendly interface that provides a fast and familiar experience for all."

The offering can be used as a stand-alone product or in tandem with Malbek's flagship CLM platform. With the combination of Malbek Contrax and Malbek Klix, all contracts are stored in one convenient location, with one login, one set of reports, and one way to search and navigate.

Malbek's annual user conference takes place virtually from Oct 12-13, 2022. The conference includes keynote speakers, expert-led breakout sessions, and first look at new features and innovations. Attendees will dive deep into all of Malbek's offerings, designed to simplify and accelerate contract lifecycle management, attend hands-on breakout sessions, and learn from accomplished industry thought leaders. This year's featured keynote speakers are:

Bethany Wilkinson : Bethaney is a facilitator, author, and champion of race-conscious leadership. She has dedicated more than a decade to exploring the intersections of community, racial justice, and social change—specifically in the organizational context.





: Bethaney is a facilitator, author, and champion of race-conscious leadership. She has dedicated more than a decade to exploring the intersections of community, racial justice, and social change—specifically in the organizational context. Nada Alnajafi: Nada is an award-winning in-house attorney, blogger, author, and the Founder of Contract Nerds. She is particularly passionate about contracts. She dedicates much of her time outside of work to creating resources about contracts for contracts professionals, including via her blog, book, and LinkedIn posts.

To learn more about Envision, or register to attend the free conference, visit https://www.malbek.io/events.

About Malbek

Malbek is today's most modern, cutting-edge CLM solution with a proprietary AI core that empowers the enterprise to do more with less. By supporting the growing contracting demands of your entire organization, including Sales, Finance, Procurement, and other critical business units, Malbek's CLM solution delights every user. Malbek provides end-to-end contract management with out-of-the-box integration to popular business applications, like Salesforce, NetSuite, Slack, Office 365, and others, allowing your contract data to flow seamlessly while dramatically reducing cycle times. That's contracts reimagined! To learn more, visit www.malbek.io.

