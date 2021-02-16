Malbek Recognized as Technology Trailblazer by the National Law Journal

Malbek is the only comprehensive CLM platform with artificial intelligence infused across the entire contract lifecycle. Tweet this

"Malbek is laser-focused on providing high value to our customers with continuous innovation at the speed of now," says Matt Patel, COO and Co-founder of Malbek. "We provide a connected user experience with our unique AppExchange-certified Salesforce.com integration with zero-code customizations, and we offer seamless document authoring capabilities supported by our online editor and native Microsoft Word integration on both Mac and Windows devices."

Malbek is the only comprehensive CLM platform with artificial intelligence infused across the entire contract lifecycle. The Malbek AI engine provides data extraction, analytics, discovery, smart drafting, auto-review, negotiation guidance, and more, using its proprietary and patent-pending technology. This addresses the requirements of the entire enterprise without the need to buy multiple point solutions. At the same time, Malbek's core capabilities continue to be enhanced with its new cycle time analytics and a frictionless template and workflow builder, allowing users to develop even the most complex templates and workflows in a matter of minutes.

About Malbek: Malbek is a provider of cloud-based contract management solutions. Offering users the same consumer-style experience they enjoy on their personal devices, Malbek empowers the business user to take control through self-service configurability. Malbek's proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) engine and powerful search and filter capabilities enable Sales, Legal, Finance, and Procurement to harness the insights found in contract data. This helps to accelerate deal cycles and protect profit margins. Malbek is founded by a bi-coastal team: Matt Patel (COO) on the East coast and Hemanth Puttaswamy (CEO) and Madhu Poolu (CTO) in Silicon Valley. To learn more, visit www.malbek.io.

