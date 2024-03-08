MALCOLM BRICKLIN: 50 YEARS OF CARS WITH WINGS

Join Malcolm Bricklin, automotive legend, in an event celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Bricklin SV1



Commemorate the past and greet the NEW Bricklin 3EV, the exciting next step in personal transportation on March 16, 2024 at the American Muscle Car Museum in Melbourne, Fla.

History is being made at the "BRICKLIN REUNION: 55 Years of the Man & His Cars"

MELBOURNE, Fla., March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Malcolm Bricklin, the visionary force behind some of the most iconic vehicles in automotive history, is extending an exclusive invitation to all current and past owners of the Bricklin SV1, Subaru, Yugo, Pininfarina Spyder, Bertone X1/9, and EV Warrior e-Bike.

Owners, VIP guests, dealers and media are invited to honor the legacy of the Bricklin SV1 and to meet the new pure-electric Bricklin 3EV. The celebration is at the spectacular private American Muscle Car Museum at 3500 Sarno Road, Melbourne, Fla. on March 16, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

From vintage to voltage: See two of the most significant and exciting cars in history together for the first time: the V-8 Bricklin SV1 born in 1974 and the electrifying pure electric 3EV born fifty years later in 2024.

REUNION PROGRAM 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Malcolm Bricklin will speak at the Museum Front Showroom, sharing history and stories about all the Bricklin-branded cars and particularly the fascinating backgrounds of the Bricklin SV1 and 3EV. He will share insights into the future of the automotive industry, including electric and alternative fuel vehicles.

Malcolm will take questions about the new car's development, talk with owners, and be available to sign autographs.

After Malcolm's presentation, owners can mingle and swap stories with fellow drivers of the Bricklin family of cars.

The museum will be open for guests to view more than 400 performance cars displayed in the 123,000-square-foot complex on 42 acres.

Museum owner Mark Pieloch will lead guided tours.

Along with viewing all the cars representing each of the Bricklin car brands that were driven to the event, attendees will see the actual (not a concept) Bricklin 3EV.

BACKGROUND AND COLOR

About the Bricklin SV1 and the Bricklin 3EV: one nameplate, two centuries

The Bricklin SV1

Malcolm Bricklin unveiled his two-seater Bricklin SV1 sports car in 1974.

The car represented a bold departure from convention — a daring attempt to redefine the sports car paradigm. Penned by esteemed automotive designer Herb Grasse, the Bricklin SV1 combined alluring attractive design with performance and safety.

"It's a sports car because it looks like one…and the low center of gravity so it's fun to drive…but the idea behind it was, safety does not have to be ugly, number one…and that's what SV1 stands for: Safety Vehicle One" — Malcolm Bricklin

Bricklin applied standards ahead of those the US government required in the 1970s, including exceeding U.S. crash protection standards.

The SV1 protected occupants with a tubular steel perimeter frame, roll cage, a chassis capable of withstanding high-velocity impacts without deformation, and energy-absorbing bumpers. The car didn't include a cigarette lighter or ashtray, as Bricklin viewed smoking while driving as unsafe.

The Bricklin SV1 which was assembled in New Brunswick, Canada was commemorated by the Canadian government in 1996 with a Bricklin SV1 postage stamp and, in 2003, the Bricklin SV1 silver coin.

Bricklin 3EV: Pure Electric. 100% Electrifying. More at www.vvcars.com

Malcolm Bricklin once again has emerged as a trailblazer with the introduction of the Bricklin 3EV which combines affordability, value, safety, luxury, performance, and dramatic scissor doors in a groundbreaking three-wheeled electric vehicle that redefines what a personal car can look like and feel like.

Combining innovative design, cutting-edge technology, and a commitment to sustainability, the 3EV represents a bold leap in the quest for cleaner, more-efficient, fun-filled driving.

Engineered for safety and stability, the Bricklin 3EV has a full complement of electronics and comforts for both driver and passenger. With its 275+ mile range and snappy performance, it provides a luxurious driving experience at an affordable price.

Malcolm Bricklin: Changing Automotive History for 55 Years.

A maverick entrepreneur and automotive visionary, Malcolm Bricklin has etched his name into the annals of automotive history as a trailblazer who dared to challenge convention and redefine the industry.

In the ever-evolving landscape of transportation, Malcolm Bricklin once again emerges as an innovator with the introduction of the pure-electric Bricklin 3EV — a truly groundbreaking three-wheeled, scissor-doored electric vehicle that redefines looks, performance, and value.

The father of the coveted Bricklin SV1, Subaru of America, Yugo America, Pininfarina Spider, Bertone X1/9, and the EV Warrior e-Bike, he is one of the handful of genuine living automotive legends. Bricklin has logged more than 55 years in designing, engineering, manufacturing, importing, and marketing automobiles.

Bricklin's first foray into the automotive world was in 1968 when he founded Subaru of America which became a major player in the U.S. automotive market, introducing American consumers to the quality and reliability of Japanese automobiles.

However, it was Bricklin's next endeavor that would truly cement his status as an automotive innovator. In 1974, he unveiled the Bricklin SV1 (Safety Vehicle One), a gull-winged sports car that combined futuristic design with advanced safety features. The SV1 boasted an innovative energy-absorbing bumper system, integrated roll cage, and high-visibility fluorescent colors for enhanced safety — a testament to Bricklin's commitment to pushing the boundaries of automotive engineering.

Malcolm Bricklin also played a significant role in importing European cars into the United States. In the 1970s, Bricklin embarked on the ambitious endeavor of bringing in vehicles from the prestigious Italian design houses Bertone and Pininfarina.

And in the 1980s, he introduced Yugo, a budget-friendly import from Yugoslavia. The Yugo was the fastest-selling European car ever, selling 163,000 in three years, the least expensive new car sold in the United States

Bricklin is now focusing his energies on the development of electric vehicles and alternative energy. With a career spanning over half a century, Bricklin's relentless pursuit of innovation has left an indelible mark on the automotive landscape, earning him a reputation as one of the most influential figures in the field and one that will be felt for generations to come.

Meet Visionary Vehicles, Inc., the company behind new and future Bricklins

VISIONARY VEHICLES (www.vvcars.com) is a U.S.-based designer, producer, and marketer of advanced new-energy vehicles. The company, led by co-CEOs Malcolm Bricklin and William Prior, is focused on bringing affordable, personal, clean mobility to the world.

Its first product, the pioneering pure-electric Bricklin 3EV is the result of seven years of technology development, extensive market research, and design emphasizing driver and passenger safety and comfort. VISIONARY VEHICLES is also developing new propulsion solutions for its vehicles and to supply other automotive producers.

About American Muscle Car Museum

This new 123,000-square-foot complex in Melbourne, Florida houses the international collection of Mark Pieloch. Mark has been a car enthusiast for over 40 years and has amassed over 400 performance cars that range from classic 1950s to 1970s American muscle cars to modern muscle like a 2022 Ford GT. Imports are represented also.

The 501(c)3 museum, located on 42 acres, includes a 90,000-square-foot vehicle display area, an 18,000-square-foot showroom, and an adjacent 15,000-square-foot maintenance and restoration facility for the collection. The private museum at 3500 Sarno Road is not open to the public but hosts numerous car activities, charity events, and educational tours.

