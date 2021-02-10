Malcolm Gladwell to headline SocialChorus' Attune Digital Employee Experience Summit

"The hybrid, work-from-anywhere environment is here to stay, which is complicating employee engagement and creating friction for workers." explained Nicole Alvino, co-founder and chief strategy officer at SocialChorus. "Although it's more challenging, it's more important than ever to provide a modern, intuitive digital employee experience that enables both desk and frontline workers. This is the single most impactful factor in today's new working model." A recent survey by the company found that as many as 72% of essential frontline workers aren't as digitally enabled as desk workers, so equipping them with the right technology will likely be a top priority in 2021.

To help IT, HR and communications professionals navigate successfully in this rapidly evolving climate, SocialChorus has developed a variety of sessions at Attune to address critical topics. Sessions will feature a who's who of experts including leaders from the world's largest employers to visionaries charting new paths for industry.

As a technology company that shapes employee experience and employee communications, SocialChorus has long sought to change how organizations think about connecting with their people. Gladwell, known for challenging common thinking and turning assumptions about the business world upside down, was a natural fit as the event's headliner.

"When it comes to reexamining how people, cultures and companies work, there's no one more compelling than Malcolm Gladwell," said SocialChorus CMO Andrew Nester. "We are thrilled that he accepted our invitation to headline Attune, and we're looking forward to a thought-provoking keynote address."

In addition, the virtual conference will offer two full days of content on Tuesday April 13 and Wednesday, April 14. In light of the challenges of the post-COVID era, SocialChorus is giving access to the event to as many professionals and organizations as possible. This year's Attune summit is free of charge to all, though attendees must still register in advance.

Attendees will learn how to:

Use technology to create a more flexible workforce that can quickly move between tasks and pivot to new priorities

Digitally enable essential frontline employees and workers in the field

Increase equity by creating a 2-way conversation between workers and companies

Build an actionable feedback loop for continuous improvement of the organization

Empower employees and give them a voice through content creation

Create relevance for every worker using targeting, personalization and communications best practices

Use agile listening and workforce intelligence to measure initiative performance

Build a seamless, personalized digital employee experience

Increase employee engagement using behavioral science

Foster cross-functional collaboration between IT, HR and communicators

In addition, the conference will cover timely topics, including remote work and DEI, and offer opportunities for Q&A and peer engagement. The first annual Attune will be fully virtual, but future years will offer a blend of digital and in-person sessions.

For an up-to-date schedule of events,and to register, prospective attendees should visit https://attune-summit.com/ .

About Malcolm Gladwell

Malcolm Gladwell is the author of six New York Times bestsellers — The Tipping Point, Blink, Outliers, What the Dog Saw, David and Goliath and Talking to Strangers. He is also the co-founder of Pushkin Industries, an audio content company that produces the podcasts Revisionist History, and Broken Record®, where he, Rick Rubin, and Bruce Headlam interview musicians across a wide range of genres. Gladwell is a staff writer at The New Yorker, has been included in the TIME 100 Most Influential People list, and was touted as one of Foreign Policy's Top Global Thinkers.

About SocialChorus

SocialChorus is the creator of FirstUp, the platform that makes the digital employee experience work for every worker. Using a powerful orchestration engine, we bring personalized information and systems access to every employee where they are – on any endpoint or device in any language, anywhere in the world. Whether they're wired, mobile, frontline, distributed or essential, FirstUp gives employees what they need to do their jobs efficiently and companies what they need to achieve agility. That's how SocialChorus helps enterprise companies like Amazon, ABInBev, Ford and GSK continue to transform their businesses. Learn more at socialchorus.com.

