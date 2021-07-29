Malcolm Harkins Joins Epiphany Systems as Chief Security Officer

"Malcolm is a welcomed addition to the Epiphany Systems executive team leading the braintrust on what CISOs want out of a cybersecurity platform," said Dan Singer, CEO of Epiphany Systems. "With Malcolm's wealth of experience and knowledge into the challenges that CISO's and cybersecurity teams face daily, Epiphany is set to disrupt the cybersecurity market with the industry's first offensive, context-aware platform."

Best known for his roles as the chief security and trust officer at Cylance, and vice president and chief security and privacy officer at Intel Corporation, Harkins has spent his career managing risk, critical controls, privacy, cybersecurity, and other compliance initiatives to better protect organizations from targeted attacks.

"Accepting risk and acceptable risk are two different things. For too long, we have been accepting unacceptable risk, not because we want to, but because we have been unable to understand the daisy chain of exploitability due to the complexity of our connected systems and environments," said Malcolm Harkins, CSO of Epiphany Systems. "I am thrilled to be able to join Epiphany Systems to help transform the legacy industry approach of vulnerability management to exploitability management."

Harkins has been recognized by numerous cybersecurity organizations, including being named one of the Premier Information Technology Leaders by Computerworld. He's also been recognized by the RSA Conference with the 'Excellence in the Field of Security' award. Harkins is a Fellow with the Institute for Critical Infrastructure Technology, a non-partisan think-tank providing advice on cybersecurity to the House, Senate, and a variety of federal agencies. As an avid contributor to the cybersecurity community, Harkins has authored numerous white papers and has published a book, Managing Risk and Information Security: Protect to Enable®.

About Epiphany Systems:

Epiphany Systems is a cybersecurity company delivering unprecedented visibility and impact context to organizations by arming cybersecurity teams with the information that dramatically improves cyber risk decision making and exposes the entire exploitable attack surface across any environment. The Epiphany Intelligence Platform removes guesswork and human interpretation with precision attack path modeling and data analytics that inform critical remediation decisions. Epiphany Systems is based in New York City and serves customers globally.

Media Contact:

Danielle Ostrovsky

Hi-Touch PR

[email protected]

410-302-9459

SOURCE Epiphany Systems

Related Links

https://epiphanysys.com/

