Male Breast Cancer Global Alliance Launches Pilot Screening Program in NYC for Rescue Servicemen During Breast Cancer Awareness Month

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Male Breast Cancer Global Alliance (MBCGA), in partnership with Bard Diagnostics, has launched the 2025 Pilot Screening Program for Early Detection of Male Breast Cancer designed for the rescue service community. Timed with Breast Cancer Awareness Month, this program addresses the elevated cancer risks faced by firefighters, EMTs, law enforcement, and other frontline personnel due to occupational exposures.

First Male Specific Cancer Screening Program

Dr. Robert L. Bard, an internationally recognized diagnostic imaging specialist, joined the MBCGA in 2018 and has provided private screenings through his Second Opinion Scan and Fight Recurrence programs. This initiative marks the first official, coordinated screening program dedicated specifically to rescue service members.

Responding to a Critical Need

Research confirms that rescue servicemen face higher cancer risks, including male breast cancer, due to exposures to smoke, soot, fuel byproducts, and toxins encountered on duty. The MBCGA has tracked a growing number of cases in these groups, emphasizing the need for proactive screening.

"The rescue community faces daily risks most of us cannot imagine," said Cheri Ambrose, Founder and President of MBCGA. "Launching this program during Breast Cancer Awareness Month reinforces our message: awareness and early detection save lives."

The Screening Program

The pilot begins in New York City this October and will provide:

Free baseline screenings for eligible rescue service members.

for eligible rescue service members. 3D Doppler ultrasound imaging , a proven non-invasive tool for early tumor detection.

, a proven non-invasive tool for early tumor detection. Education on occupational cancer risks and guidance for routine monitoring.

and guidance for routine monitoring. Confidential follow-up consultations for those needing further evaluation.

Supported by the AngioInstitute and F.A.C.E.S. (Firefighters Against Cancers & Exposures), the program combines clinical innovation with advocacy, ensuring participants receive screenings alongside prevention strategies and care pathways.

Expert Perspective

"Occupational exposures play a direct role in breast cancer cases among men in the rescue service," said Dr. Robert Bard, Diagnostic Director of BardDiagnostics. "By offering imaging access during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we highlight that early detection is our strongest weapon."

Call to Action

The 2025 pilot will serve as a model for national expansion, with plans to extend screenings to firehouses, EMS stations, and police departments across the country.

For more information, or to schedule a screening, visit www.mbcglobalalliance.org or contact [email protected].

Media Contact:

Male Breast Cancer Global Alliance

973-224-0634

[email protected]

