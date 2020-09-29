Male Enhancement Breakthrough at Dallas Clinic Grows in Popularity, Praise

DALLAS, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Adding credence to the belief that size really does matter, a proprietary male enhancement method recently introduced at Dallas Anti-Aging & Wellness is gaining in popularity and plaudits from the men receiving it.

BigD Girth logo

Called Big D Girth™, the minimally invasive non-surgical procedure is performed by a physician at the clinic, takes less than an hour and results in a visually larger penis the same day, with full enlargement in 1-2 weeks. The benefits can last up to a year and a half, can be touched up to maintain size, and the results are non-permanent and reversible.

One recipient, J.P., asserted: "My experience from start to finish was excellent! I felt comfortable the whole time. I couldn't believe the NEW size of my penis! My confidence level raised about 10 points walking out of the clinic."

Another, B.L., stated: "I am very satisfied, glad I had the procedure, and everything felt great afterwards. The confidence is crazy! Best decision I have made. Thank you very much Big D Girth™."

Reactions like these are common among men receiving the treatment, who report improved self-image and a positive outlook not only in their sexual relationships, but other pursuits as well, including work, athletics and socializing.

Men from various walks of life—from doctors and lawyers, to businessmen, to skilled workers and tradespeople—are finding Big D Girth™ enhancement to their liking, affirming a 2016 University of Kentucky study that found nearly 40% of men desire a larger penis.

Dallas Anti-Aging & Wellness has noted that some men are flying in from as far away as 2,000 miles to receive the same-day treatment.

For more information or to schedule a free consultation, visit bigdgirth.com, or call 214-646-1523. For media inquiries, contact Johnathon DeJarnett at 214-265-8300 or email [email protected]

Contact: Jason Petree

Telephone: 214-265-8300 ext. 515

[email protected]

hormonetherapydallas.com

SOURCE Dallas Anti-Aging & Wellness

