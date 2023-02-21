Male grooming products market to grow at a CAGR of 8.78% between 2022 and 2027, Vendors partnering with salons and spas is to be a major trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2017, the male grooming products market was valued at USD 55,836.68 million. From a regional perspective, Europe held the largest market share, valued at USD 18,844.88 million. The male grooming products market size is estimated to grow by USD 35,640.91 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 8.78%, according to Technavio.

Male grooming products market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Male Grooming Products Market 2023-2027

Vendors : 15+, including Beiersdorf Canada Inc., CHANEL Ltd., Coty Inc., Edgewell Personal Care Co., GroomingLounge.com LLC, Helios Lifestyle Pvt Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Kao Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, LOccitane Groupe SA, LOreal SA, MacAndrews and Forbes Inc., MALIN GOETZ , Molton Brown Ltd., Natura and Co Holding SA, Panasonic Holdings Corp., The Procter and Gamble Co., Shiseido Co. Ltd., Unilever PLC, VI JOHN GROUP, among others

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Application (shave care, hair care, skin care, fragrance, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography ( Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa )

To understand more about the male grooming products market, request a sample report

Male grooming products market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!

Male grooming products market - Vendor insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies, such as investing in infrastructure for manufacturing and research and focusing on brand and brand equity. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including -

Beiersdorf Canada Inc. - The company offers male grooming products, such as moisturizing shaving gel, shaving cream, face moisturizer, and lip balm, under the brand name Nivea.

The company offers male grooming products, such as moisturizing shaving gel, shaving cream, face moisturizer, and lip balm, under the brand name Nivea. CHANEL Ltd. - The company offers male grooming products such as perfume spray, shower gel, toilette spray, and shaving kit.

The company offers male grooming products such as perfume spray, shower gel, toilette spray, and shaving kit. Coty Inc. - The company offers male grooming products under the brand name Bozzano.

Male grooming products market – Market dynamics

Major drivers

Growing demand for male grooming products

Growing fashion-conscious consumers

Innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization

Key challenges

Availability of counterfeit products

Adverse health effects of chemical/synthetic ingredients

Regulatory compliances related to product composition, labeling, and packaging

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

The male grooming products market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio - Buy the report

What are the key data covered in this male grooming products market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the male grooming products market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the male grooming products market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the male grooming products market across Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of male grooming products market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The beard grooming products market size is expected to increase by USD 2.80 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.51%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The beauty and personal care products market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.06% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 57.45 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (skincare products, hair care products, color cosmetics, fragrances, and others), channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Male Grooming Products Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 176 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.78% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 35,640.91 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.87 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 30% Key countries US, Canada, China, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Beiersdorf Canada Inc., CHANEL Ltd., Coty Inc., Edgewell Personal Care Co., GroomingLounge.com LLC, Helios Lifestyle Pvt Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Kao Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, LOccitane Groupe SA, LOreal SA, MacAndrews and Forbes Inc., MALIN GOETZ, Molton Brown Ltd., Natura and Co Holding SA, Panasonic Holdings Corp., The Procter and Gamble Co., Shiseido Co. Ltd., Unilever PLC, and VI JOHN GROUP Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's consumer staples market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global male grooming products market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global male grooming products market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Distribution channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Shave care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Shave care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Shave care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Shave care - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Shave care - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Hair care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Hair care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Hair care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Hair care - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Hair care - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Skin care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Skin care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Skin care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Skin care - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Skin care - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Fragrance - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Fragrance - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Fragrance - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Fragrance - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Fragrance - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 55: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 57: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 111: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 118: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Beiersdorf Canada Inc.

Exhibit 120: Beiersdorf Canada Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Beiersdorf Canada Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Beiersdorf Canada Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 CHANEL Ltd.

Exhibit 123: CHANEL Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 124: CHANEL Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: CHANEL Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: CHANEL Ltd. - Segment focus

12.5 Coty Inc.

Exhibit 127: Coty Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Coty Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Coty Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Coty Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 Edgewell Personal Care Co.

Exhibit 131: Edgewell Personal Care Co. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Edgewell Personal Care Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Edgewell Personal Care Co. - Key news



Exhibit 134: Edgewell Personal Care Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Edgewell Personal Care Co. - Segment focus

12.7 GroomingLounge.com LLC

Exhibit 136: GroomingLounge.com LLC - Overview



Exhibit 137: GroomingLounge.com LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: GroomingLounge.com LLC - Key offerings

12.8 Johnson and Johnson

Exhibit 139: Johnson and Johnson - Overview



Exhibit 140: Johnson and Johnson - Business segments



Exhibit 141: Johnson and Johnson - Key news



Exhibit 142: Johnson and Johnson - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: Johnson and Johnson - Segment focus

12.9 Koninklijke Philips NV

Exhibit 144: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview



Exhibit 145: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments



Exhibit 146: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key news



Exhibit 147: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus

12.10 LOreal SA

Exhibit 149: LOreal SA - Overview



Exhibit 150: LOreal SA - Business segments



Exhibit 151: LOreal SA - Key news



Exhibit 152: LOreal SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: LOreal SA - Segment focus

12.11 MacAndrews and Forbes Inc.

Exhibit 154: MacAndrews and Forbes Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 155: MacAndrews and Forbes Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: MacAndrews and Forbes Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 Molton Brown Ltd.

Exhibit 157: Molton Brown Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 158: Molton Brown Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 159: Molton Brown Ltd. - Key offerings

12.13 Natura and Co Holding SA

Exhibit 160: Natura and Co Holding SA - Overview



Exhibit 161: Natura and Co Holding SA - Business segments



Exhibit 162: Natura and Co Holding SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 163: Natura and Co Holding SA - Segment focus

12.14 Panasonic Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 164: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 165: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 166: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 167: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 168: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

12.15 The Procter and Gamble Co.

Exhibit 169: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Overview



Exhibit 170: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 171: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Key news



Exhibit 172: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 173: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Segment focus

12.16 Shiseido Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 174: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 175: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 176: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.17 Unilever PLC

Exhibit 177: Unilever PLC - Overview



Exhibit 178: Unilever PLC - Business segments



Exhibit 179: Unilever PLC - Key news



Exhibit 180: Unilever PLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 181: Unilever PLC - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 182: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 183: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 184: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 185: Research methodology



Exhibit 186: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 187: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 188: List of abbreviations

