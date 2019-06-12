Male Interest in Nonsurgical Cosmetic Procedures Increases 6% on RealSelf; Skin Resurfacing Treatments and Injectables Top List of Fastest-Growing Procedures

The most researched treatments among men in 2019 are dental treatments like Invisalign and the surgical procedures tummy tuck and rhinoplasty. However, nonsurgical options like injectables and treatments designed to restore the skin are seeing the highest year-over-year growth.

On the Rise: Skin Resurfacing Treatments and Injectables

Microneedling, a nonsurgical treatment that punctures the top layer of the skin with tiny needles to stimulate healing and boost collagen production, saw the highest growth overall with a 27 percent increase compared to 2018. Coming in at No. 2 with 23.66 percent growth is CO2 laser, which removes thin layers of skin through vaporization to address sun damage, discoloration and acne scars. Other skin resurfacing treatments making the list include Fraxel laser (No. 15) with 11.12 percent growth and chemical peel (No. 19) with 5.43 percent growth.

Male interest in injectables is also on the rise, with four brands making the list: Juvederm (No. 3), Restylane (No. 9), Kybella (No. 14) and Botox (No. 16).

Most Researched: Treatments for the Teeth

The most popular procedures among men on RealSelf are treatments for the teeth, with dental crown (No. 1) and Invisalign (No. 2) leading the list. Invisalign saw 12 percent interest growth and jumped five spots, up from No. 7 in 2018. Other notable changes include a decline in interest for CoolSculpting, which fell four spots from No. 5 in 2018 to No. 9 this year, and the addition of Botox (No. 10), which saw nine percent interest growth in 2019.

Learn more about RealSelf and the latest trends at www.realself.com/blog .

About RealSelf

RealSelf is the leading online resource for people to learn and share experiences about cosmetic procedures and connect with the right doctors. Millions of people from around the world visit RealSelf each month to browse patient reviews, before and after photos, and medical expert answers to discover which treatments and doctors live up to their promise of being "Worth It." From simple skincare to emerging nonsurgical technologies to highly considered cosmetic surgeries, RealSelf makes it easy to get the insights consumers need to make smart, confident decisions and find the right doctor. For more information, visit The Treatment and follow RealSelf on Instagram , Facebook and Pinterest .

1 RealSelf data, Jan. 2019-March 2019 and Jan. 2018-March 2018, U.S. only.

2 RealSelf data, Jan. 2019-March 2019 and Jan. 2018-March 2018, U.S. only.

3 RealSelf data, Jan. 2019-March 2019 and Jan. 2018-March 2018, U.S. only.

SOURCE RealSelf

Related Links

http://www.realself.com

