Male Interest in Nonsurgical Cosmetic Procedures Increases 6% on RealSelf; Skin Resurfacing Treatments and Injectables Top List of Fastest-Growing Procedures
- Male interest in nonsurgical cosmetic procedures outpaced interest in surgical procedures in the first three months of 2019
- Skin resurfacing treatments microneedling and CO2 laser saw the highest year-over-year growth, increasing 27% and 24% respectively
- The most researched treatments among men overall were dental crown, Invisalign, and tummy tuck
Jun 12, 2019, 08:00 ET
SEATTLE, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from RealSelf, the leading online resource to learn about aesthetic procedures and connect with the doctors who provide them, reveals more men are researching nonsurgical cosmetic treatments in 2019, with interest up six percent compared to 20181. Male interest in surgical cosmetic procedures is also increasing, up four percent compared to a year ago.
The most researched treatments among men in 2019 are dental treatments like Invisalign and the surgical procedures tummy tuck and rhinoplasty. However, nonsurgical options like injectables and treatments designed to restore the skin are seeing the highest year-over-year growth.
On the Rise: Skin Resurfacing Treatments and Injectables
Microneedling, a nonsurgical treatment that punctures the top layer of the skin with tiny needles to stimulate healing and boost collagen production, saw the highest growth overall with a 27 percent increase compared to 2018. Coming in at No. 2 with 23.66 percent growth is CO2 laser, which removes thin layers of skin through vaporization to address sun damage, discoloration and acne scars. Other skin resurfacing treatments making the list include Fraxel laser (No. 15) with 11.12 percent growth and chemical peel (No. 19) with 5.43 percent growth.
Male interest in injectables is also on the rise, with four brands making the list: Juvederm (No. 3), Restylane (No. 9), Kybella (No. 14) and Botox (No. 16).
|
2019 Male Trends: Fastest-Growing Cosmetic Procedures, 2018-20192
|
Rank
|
Treatment
|
% Change
(Q1 2018 vs Q1 2019)
|
1
|
26.98%
|
2
|
23.66%
|
3
|
22.21%
|
4
|
22.16%
|
5
|
22.07%
|
6
|
21.60%
|
7
|
18.98%
|
8
|
18.32%
|
9
|
16.75%
|
10
|
15.34%
|
11
|
15.27%
|
12
|
14.26%
|
13
|
12.68%
|
14
|
11.59%
|
15
|
11.12%
|
16
|
8.92%
|
17
|
8.59%
|
18
|
6.93%
|
19
|
6.92%
|
20
|
5.43%
|
Source: RealSelf
Most Researched: Treatments for the Teeth
The most popular procedures among men on RealSelf are treatments for the teeth, with dental crown (No. 1) and Invisalign (No. 2) leading the list. Invisalign saw 12 percent interest growth and jumped five spots, up from No. 7 in 2018. Other notable changes include a decline in interest for CoolSculpting, which fell four spots from No. 5 in 2018 to No. 9 this year, and the addition of Botox (No. 10), which saw nine percent interest growth in 2019.
|
2019 Male Trends: Top 10 Most Researched Cosmetic Procedures3
|
2019
|
2018
|
1. Dental Crown (+1.39%)
|
1. Tummy Tuck
|
2. Invisalign (+12.68%)
|
2. Dental Crown
|
3. Tummy Tuck (-1.66%)
|
3. Rhinoplasty
|
4. Rhinoplasty (+0.63%)
|
5. Dental Implants (-5.27%)
|
6. Hair Loss Treatment (-0.97%)
|
7. Brazilian Butt Lift (+14.26%)
|
7. Invisalign
|
8. Liposuction (+2.73%)
|
8. Liposuction
|
9. CoolSculpting (-6.52%)
|
10. Botox (+8.92%)
|
10. Hair Transplant
|
Source: RealSelf
Learn more about RealSelf and the latest trends at www.realself.com/blog.
About RealSelf
RealSelf is the leading online resource for people to learn and share experiences about cosmetic procedures and connect with the right doctors. Millions of people from around the world visit RealSelf each month to browse patient reviews, before and after photos, and medical expert answers to discover which treatments and doctors live up to their promise of being "Worth It." From simple skincare to emerging nonsurgical technologies to highly considered cosmetic surgeries, RealSelf makes it easy to get the insights consumers need to make smart, confident decisions and find the right doctor. For more information, visit The Treatment and follow RealSelf on Instagram, Facebook and Pinterest.
1 RealSelf data, Jan. 2019-March 2019 and Jan. 2018-March 2018, U.S. only.
2 RealSelf data, Jan. 2019-March 2019 and Jan. 2018-March 2018, U.S. only.
3 RealSelf data, Jan. 2019-March 2019 and Jan. 2018-March 2018, U.S. only.
SOURCE RealSelf
