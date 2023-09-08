Male Toiletries Market Trends: From Premium Quality Demand to Social Media Influence, the Changing Face of Men's Grooming

DUBLIN, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Male Toiletries Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global male toiletries market reached a size of US$ 25.9 billion in 2022, and it is expected to grow to US$ 31.3 billion by 2028, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.9% during 2023-2028.

Male toiletries encompass a wide range of products used by men to maintain personal hygiene and grooming. These products include oils, shampoos, deodorants, conditioners, soaps, face washes, hair gels, lotions, balms, perfumes, shaving creams, and razors.

They serve the purpose of preventing various skin and hygiene issues, such as body odor, acne, wrinkles, and skin allergies.

Market Trends:

Several trends are influencing the growth of the male toiletries market:

  1. Increasing Awareness of Health and Hygiene: Men worldwide are becoming more conscious of their health, hygiene, and physical appearance. This heightened awareness is driving the demand for male toiletries as consumers seek products that can help them maintain personal grooming and hygiene standards.
  2. Demand for Premium Quality Toiletries: The rising urbanization, improved living standards, and increased purchasing power of individuals have led to a growing demand for premium-quality male toiletries. Consumers are willing to invest in products that offer superior quality and additional benefits.
  3. Social Media Influence: Social media platforms play a significant role in shaping consumer preferences and driving demand for male toiletries. The influence of online platforms, coupled with celebrity endorsements and social media marketing campaigns, is contributing to the market's growth.
  4. Herbal and Organic Products: There is a growing trend toward herbal and organic toiletries made from natural and sustainably sourced ingredients. This trend is especially prevalent among consumers with sensitive skin who seek gentle, chemical-free alternatives.
  5. Rise of Salons and Medical Spas: The increasing number of salons and medical spas has created a demand for specialized male toiletries used in grooming and skincare routines. These establishments often recommend and sell grooming products to their clients.
  6. E-Commerce Growth: Rapid digitization, busy lifestyles, increased smartphone usage, and high-speed internet access have shifted consumer preferences toward online shopping. The convenience of e-commerce, including a wide product selection and doorstep delivery, is positively impacting the male toiletries market.

Market Segmentation: The male toiletries market is segmented based on several factors:

  • Product Types: The market includes deodorants, haircare products, skincare products, and shower products. Deodorants currently dominate this segment.
  • Types: Male toiletries are categorized into mass products and premium products. Mass products hold the majority of the market share.
  • Distribution Channels: The distribution channels include supermarkets and hypermarkets, pharmacies, specialty stores, departmental stores, and others. Supermarkets and hypermarkets have a wider collection of products and hold the majority of the global market share.

Regional Insights:

  • North America: This region has a significant market share due to the high awareness among men about health, hygiene, and grooming.
  • Europe: Europe leads the market, driven by a similar awareness of health and grooming standards among its male population.
  • Asia Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region is witnessing substantial growth due to the increasing entrance of leading insurance providers and greater awareness of disability insurance benefits.

Key Players:

Several major companies operate in the global male toiletries market, including Beiersdorf AG, L'Oreal SA, Procter & Gamble Company (P&G), Shiseido Company, Unilever PLC, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Coty Inc., and Molton Brown Limited

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

141

Forecast Period

2022 - 2028

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$25.9 Million

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028

$31.3 Million

Compound Annual Growth Rate

3.2 %

Regions Covered

Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2wbyub

