Maleic Anhydride Market in North America: 5.00% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 | By Raw Material (n-butane and benzene) and Geography - Global Forecasts to 2026

The maleic anhydride market share growth in North America by the n-butane segment will be significant during the forecast period. The n-butane based maleic anhydride has captured the highest market share in the maleic anhydride market in North America in 2021. This is attributed to its high demand from the growing building and construction and automotive industries. Furthermore, the rise in residential and commercial construction activities and rising investments in infrastructure development in several countries across the region will present considerable opportunities for growth in the market. The increasing adoption of green buildings, new building construction regulations, and the focus on reducing energy consumption in buildings will also drive the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Moreover, the report also provides Value Chain Analysis which helps companies gain a competitive advantage in the market. The Value Chain of the Maleic Anhydride Market in North America includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Support activities

Innovation

Highlights-

Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by Raw Material (n-butane and benzene) and Geography (US, Canada , and Mexico )

The report extensively covers market segmentation by Raw Material (n-butane and benzene) and Geography (US, , and ) Key Companies- Ashland Global Holdings Inc., BASF SE, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Huntsman Corp., LANXESS AG , Merck and Co. Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd., Polynt Spa, and Zibo Qixiang Tengda Chemical Co. Ltd. among others

Ashland Global Holdings Inc., BASF SE, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Huntsman Corp., , Merck and Co. Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd., Polynt Spa, and Zibo Qixiang Tengda Chemical Co. Ltd. among others Driver- Increasing demand for UPR and 1,4-BDO from the automotive industry to drive the market.

Increasing demand for UPR and 1,4-BDO from the automotive industry to drive the market. Challenge- Rise in demand for hybrid vehicles and increasing battery price parity to hamper the market growth

Vendor Insights-

The maleic anhydride market in North America is concentrated and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as new product launches, acquisitions and R&D activities to compete in the market.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. - The company offers a wide range of maleic acid products such as Aquaflex, Omnirez and Gantrez.

Maleic Anhydride Market in North America Driver:

Increasing demand for UPR and 1,4-BDO from the automotive industry:

The rising sales of passenger cars and commercial vehicles drive the maleic anhydride market in the automotive industry in North America. Maleic anhydride is used as a key ingredient in UPR, which is further used in the manufacturing of several automotive composites such as closure panels, body panels, fenders, Grille Opening Reinforcement (GOR), heat shields, headlamp reflectors, and pick-up boxes. The increasing sales of passenger and commercial vehicles globally are driving the regional maleic anhydride market. Furthermore, the automobile sales rate has increased over the past five years in developed and developing countries, owing to the increasing disposable income of people and industrial growth. The consistent rise in the number of vehicles is increasing the demand for engine oil, functional fluids, and automotive components in emerging economies. Thus, it will further positively impact the maleic anhydride market.

Maleic Anhydride Market in North America Challenge:

Rise in demand for hybrid vehicles and increasing battery price parity:

Hybrid vehicles contain both a small internal combustion engine (ICE) and an electric motor for optimum power utilization and reducing emissions from vehicles. Furthermore, the growing number of hybrid vehicles is expected to reduce the demand for engine oil, functional fluid, and transmission fluid per vehicle by half the quantity required in an ICEs. Such factors, coupled with the increasing battery ranges and declining cost of lithium-ion batteries, are expected to negatively hamper the maleic anhydride market. Furthermore, the cost of batteries of electric vehicles is decreasing gradually, and the driving range per charge is increasing. The demand for electric vehicles is expected to increase, which, in turn, will reduce the overall engine oil consumption and lead to a decrease in the demand for maleic anhydride in lubricating oil additives.

Maleic Anhydride Market in North America Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.00% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 169.94 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 5.00 Regional analysis US, Canada, and Mexico Performing market contribution US at 83% Key consumer countries US, Canada, and Mexico Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ashland Global Holdings Inc., BASF SE, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Huntsman Corp., LANXESS AG, Merck and Co. Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd., Polynt Spa, and Zibo Qixiang Tengda Chemical Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

