Malema Launches the CIFM-88 Series DuraMassFlow PFA Coriolis Industrial Flow Meter

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Malema™, part of PSG and Dover (NYSE: DOV) and a leading provider of flow meter technologies for use in industrial and semiconductor applications, today announced the launch of the new Malema CIFM-88 Series DuraMassFlow™ PFA Coriolis Industrial Flow Meter. The new flow meter is suitable for chemical processing, pharmaceutical manufacturing, food and beverage production, paper applications, as well as wastewater treatment.

"The updated Coriolis flow meter embodies Malema's commitment to customer satisfaction, setting a new standard for industrial applications that demand precise control of chemical processes," said Bob Lauson, General Manager for Malema. "The CIFM-88 Series represents an advancement in flow measurement with its innovative design that handles corrosive chemicals while maintaining exceptional accuracy."

The CIFM-88 Series addresses a critical need in the chemical and process industries by providing enhanced accuracy, reliability and durability when handling aggressive chemistries. The new flow meter features a patented design that leverages the Coriolis principle. The CIFM-88 Series helps reduce maintenance costs and minimize downtime, thereby improving efficiency and safety for operators measuring corrosive substances such as acids and alkalis.

The CIFM-88 Series is designed with sensors that simultaneously measure mass flow, density and temperature with an exceptional accuracy of ±1%, even with gas volumetric void fractions up to 30%. Its robust stainless-steel enclosure supports reliable long-term performance in harsh industrial environments while its PFA-wetted materials provide durability against corrosive chemicals, eliminating the need for other Coriolis flow meters constructed of costly exotic metals. Additionally, the CIFM-88 Series' built-in LCD panel offers real-time data on flow rate, totalized flow, temperature and density, enabling operators to monitor and optimize their processes efficiently.

For complete details about the CIFM-88 Series and more information on Malema, please visit psgdover.com/malema.

About Malema:

Malema is an industry-leading designer and manufacturer of high-precision flow measurement and control solutions, including patented Coriolis Flow Meters and Controllers and Ultrasonic Flow Meters and Controllers, for the semiconductor and industrial sectors. Malema is part of PSG and based in Boca Raton, Florida, with facilities in San Jose, California and India. For additional information on Malema, please visit psgdover.com/malema/.

About PSG:

PSG is the global pump, metering and dispensing-solution expert, enabling the safe and efficient transfer of critical and valuable fluids that require optimal performance and reliability in applications where it matters most. Additionally, PSG is a leading provider of flow meters designed to reduce waste and downtime while accurately measuring, monitoring and controlling the distribution of fluids. Headquartered in Downers Grove, IL, USA, PSG is comprised of several world-class brands, including Abaque®, All-Flo™, Almatec®, Blackmer®, Ebsray®, em-tec®, Griswold®, Hydro™, Malema™, Mouvex®, Neptune®, PSG® Biotech, Quantex™, Quattroflow® and Wilden®. PSG products are manufactured on three continents – North America, Europe and Asia – in state-of-the-art facilities that practice lean manufacturing and are ISO-certified. PSG is part of the Pumps & Process Solutions segment of Dover Corporation. For additional information on PSG, please visit psgdover.com. PSG: Where Innovation Flows.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

PSG Contact:

Christopher Walsh

(331) 277-8137

[email protected]

Dover Media Contact:

Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications

(630) 743-5039

[email protected]

Dover Investor Contact:

Jack Dickens, VP, Investor Relations

(630) 743-2566

[email protected]

SOURCE Dover