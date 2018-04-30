Malena's Vintage Boutique Celebrates Crystal Anniversary With Sustainable Showroom Sale Event

WEST CHESTER, Pa., April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Malena Martinez, owner of Malena's Vintage Boutique, is celebrating 15 years of environmentally sustainable business with a two-day showroom sale starting on June 1, 2018. Along with an exclusive discount, customers will have access to thousands of pieces of jewelry, accessories, and clothing from the private showroom space.

Malena Martinez outside her vintage clothing boutique that is celebrating 15 years in sustainable, ethical business.

Wearing vintage clothing is not only a form of artistic self-expression, but it is also a personal statement about our shared responsibility as caretakers of this planet. In 15 years of choosing vintage clothing over ordinary apparel, Malena's customers have conserved over 52 million gallons of water that would have been consumed by new garment manufacture. Additionally, Malena's business has ensured that over 35 tons of clothing and accessories were spared from landfills. Finding sustainability in the fashion industry is crucial at this point in our history, and Malena's Vintage believes that sustainable vintage fashion has a personal impact when well curated and cared for Vintage Fashion is relevant and trend-conscious.

Starting in 2003 as a quaint brick-and-mortar nestled between Extreme Ink Tattoo and Kooma on West Gay Street, Malena's Vintage Boutique has grown, expanding to a new location around the corner, and building a robust digital presence on eBay, Ruby Lane, and Etsy. Thanks to the support of loyal customers, staff, and community members, Malena's has attracted shoppers from across the country and around the globe. Vital tips on how to care for these special pieces are often shared with clients so the lifespan of such items is extended.

