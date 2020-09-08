Malfitano Partners Announces Strategic Alliance With Industrial Asset Monetization Experts From The Branford Group

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Malfitano Partners continues to grow the resources available to help its clients with liability management and restructuring needs by expanding and entering into an exclusive strategic alliance with The Branford Group, a premier industrial asset valuation and monetization firm led by seasoned industrial experts, including Bill and James Gardner and Scott Lonkart.

The Branford Group provides a full suite of industrial valuation and asset monetization services to help maximize the value of underperforming and unwanted machinery, equipment and inventory. The team at The Branford Group has been in the industrial re-positioning business for over 30 years and has been involved in some of the largest industrial disposition projects in history, including General Electric, Motorola, Jabil, Edwards Brothers Malloy, Toyota and Royal Oak.

"We began planning the bolstering and expansion of our industrial services platform over the past year given the anticipated disruption in that space," said Joseph Malfitano, Managing Partner at Malfitano Partners. "Whether it is a single plant closure or an acquisition where one or more facilities do not fit within the go-forward plan, our experience and hands-on approach coupled with our ability to now offer capital and conduct liquidation sales with our partners at The Branford Group provides a holistic value-maximizing solution to our clients."

"Having worked with this team of professionals for many years, I am excited to join forces with them in order to offer more value to our clients and relationships," Malfitano said.

"I have always enjoyed working with Joe Malfitano, and have watched in amazement at how Malfitano Partners has grown to become a leading advisory firm to help clients through change and transformation," said James Gardner of The Branford Group. "Malfitano's experience and wise counsel is a perfect complement to our platform and will enable us to provide clients with immediate access to experienced senior restructuring advisors who deliver innovative thinking and practical strategies to define objectives and resolve complicated situations," Gardner said.

As part of the strategic alliance, the firms will be working with other key partners to address other assets that may require monetization, including real estate, accounts receivable and intellectual property.

About Malfitano Partners:

Founded in December 2015 by Joseph Malfitano, a nationally recognized turnaround and restructuring professional, Malfitano Partners is a leading advisory firm that is exclusively focused on assisting retailers and industrial manufacturers to manage change and transformation.

For more information about Malfitano Partners, visit http://www.malfitanopartners.com or contact Joe Malfitano at 646-776-0155 (main office) or by e-mailing [email protected] .

About The Branford Group:

The Branford Group is a global industrial auction and valuation business with proficiency across a wide array of industries, with unparalleled expertise to match buyers and sellers around the world.

For more information about The Branford Group, visit http://www.thebranfordgroup.com or contact Customer Service at (203) 488-7020 or by emailing [email protected] .

Related Files

Industrial Press Release Final.pdf

Related Images

malfitano-partners.png

Malfitano Partners

Related Links

Malfitano Partners

The Branford Group

SOURCE Malfitano Partners