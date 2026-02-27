MALIA MILLS KICKS OFF NEXT 30 YEARS WITH NEW SANTA MONICA STORE

After 17 years at the Brentwood Country Mart, the New York–based swim and ready-to-wear brand opens a bright new location with a backyard to match.

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After over 30 years in the industry and 17 years at the Brentwood Country Mart, Malia Mills will open its newest — and largest — storefront on March 1 at 1129 Montana Avenue. The Santa Monica boutique joins six other locations nationwide, each a hub of good chi.

The Montana Avenue space is designed to celebrate Love Thy Differences™ — the brand's rallying cry. Sun-soaked from north and south exposures, the store is anchored by a backyard garden oasis. Signature imagery lines the walls, lush green carpeting grounds the space, and window seating stretches from garden to interior, blurring indoors and out.

"Los Angelinos visiting us in Brentwood have helped us grow our business, and we're pumped to open this new space," says designer Malia Mills. "We have sun from both sides and a backyard garden begging for spontaneous shindigs. It's one of many adventures that will define the next 30 years of Malia Mills."

Launched in 1993, Malia Mills redefined swimwear through meticulous, bra-sized fit. Each style is engineered by cup and band size and cut from fabrics sourced from Europe and Japan — designed to mold and move with the body. Retro-modern silhouettes nod to the past while living fully in the present, balancing sensuality, strength, and ease.

Over three decades, the brand has evolved into a "pack your dream suitcase" shopping destination. In addition to swim, the collection includes ready-to-wear and accessories rooted in impeccable tailoring. In the New York atelier, immense care is given to design details that add equal parts attitude and versatility. Materials are chosen for their exceptional hand and ease of wear for a life well traveled, then crafted with heart by American, family-run factories the brand has partnered with for decades.

Team Malia Mills will toast its 17-year run at the Brentwood Country Mart pouring prosecco all day February 27. Following a soft opening in Santa Monica, the team will celebrate in the new store's garden on March 20 from 5pm–8pm.

To RSVP to either event, email [email protected] .

Store Information:

Malia Mills - Santa Monica

1129 Montana Ave

Santa Monica, CA 90403

Contact:

Susannah Yezzi

[email protected]

SOURCE Malia Mills Inc