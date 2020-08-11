Malibu Autobahn Launches Inaugural "Malibu Car Week" Series of Socially Distanced Events with Hypercar Driving Rally

MALIBU, Calif., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired by the world-renowned Monterey Car Week in Northern California, the founders of Malibu Autobahn [ https://www.malibuautobahn.com/ ]- the premier Southern California exotic car collective- successfully launched the first-ever "Malibu Car Week" series of events on Monday with their ultra-exclusive Hypercar class driving rally.

A stunning procession of beautiful automobiles ranging from the incomparable Ferrari LaFerrari to the insane Porsche 918 Spyder wound their way down 30 miles of PCH to a secluded beach for a private, socially distanced photo shoot. Monday's Hypercar rally kicked off a busy week for both online events and in-person experiences that will culminate with the first annual "Malibu Car Week Finale Rally" on Sunday, August 16th. Plans call for 125 beautiful cars to make an indelible impression across other Los Angeles County roadways and landmarks during that final event.

With a focus on promoting the safest driving events possible during the COVID-19 era, Malibu Car Week was conceived as a unique opportunity to bring auto enthusiasts from around the region together and establish an annual event that could both complement and potentially rival the stellar reputation that Monterey Car Week has traditionally enjoyed. Malibu Autobahn's co-founder, Jacob Roy commented, "Since we first conceived of bringing supercar rally events to the Malibu coastline five years ago, it has been our dream to offer the exploding ranks of our drivers an event that could truly showcase why Southern California is widely regarded as the car capital of the world. We've set out to create one-of-a-kind, safety conscious, driving-centric experiences that will cement Malibu Car Week as an emerging, annual mecca for the global car community."

Other scheduled events include a Virtual Car Show on Thursday, August 13th, and an exciting Track Day on Saturday, August 15th, at the Autoclub Speedway racetrack- familiar to NASCAR fans. For all in-person events, the organizers will be mandating masks and social-distancing. Mr. Roy added, "It has been a challenging year for everyone, and we decided to move forward with our launch as a symbolic effort to bring some joy back to our close-knit family of car fanatics in a responsible way. While other automotive events have understandably cancelled this year, we felt this was our chance to leverage our expertise with safe driving protocols and social media to reconnect people in a meaningful way over our shared love of cars. All events are driving based with no afterparties or "out-of-car" shows scheduled for this inaugural edition, therefore social distancing and overall safety is implicit. Drivers can have fun congregating from inside their cars while respecting COVID guidelines that we have listed on Malibu Autobahn's website."

In addition to daily schedule details listed online, there will be secret events and add-ons announced via social media. Special prizes and discounts from our amazing sponsors- including Galpin Aston Martin, Ticket Dismissers and Nxt Level Detailing- will also be shared with registered participants throughout the week. And Drivers partaking in Sunday night's Finale Rally will receive special Malibu Autobahn merchandise.

Malibu Autobahn is Southern California's premier exotic car collective focused on hosting driving events, producing automotive themed media and curating one-of-a-kind supercar experiences. Since 2015, we've nurtured the explosive growth of a regional community of 2500+ drivers, alongside tens-of-thousands of fanatical car fans online via our popular social media channels.

