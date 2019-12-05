Malibu Beach Inn Honored With 'Remarkably Uncommon' Award By The Leading Hotels Of The World

MALIBU BEACH, Calif., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Malibu Beach Inn was honored with the 'Remarkably Uncommon Award' during The Leading Hotels of the World's 2019 annual Membership Awards, which was one of six awards in various categories recognizing member hotels for their relentless commitment to premium guest satisfaction, outstanding leadership and unprecedented passion to deliver unmatched hospitality experiences.

The esteemed awards mark the finale of the three-day Annual Convention event, which brings together the owners, managing directors and general managers of the more than 430 independently-owned, international luxury hotels and resorts within the collection. Hosted at the Palmeraie Village in Marrakech, this year's convention focused on the brand's 2020 strategic vision and was the first annual conference chaired by the recently appointed President and Chief Executive Officer, Ms. Shannon Knapp.

The Remarkably Uncommon Award is bestowed upon a Leading Hotel for story-worthy guest experiences through innovative service and creative team engagement. "It is an incredible honor to not only be nominated, but to be recognized with this award by our brand. Malibu Beach Inn has been a passion project for myself and my amazing owners, Simon and Daniel Mani, however the award is truly a team award and I excitedly share this with them," said Gregory Day, general manager of Malibu Beach Inn, and president of hospitality for Mani Brothers Real Estate Group. "This global portfolio of extraordinary hotels and resorts is something we are so very proud to be associated with and are honored to be in the company of the other nominees and winners, for whom we congratulate as well."

Nestled between the Pacific Ocean and Southern California's Pacific Coast Highway, the five-star boutique hotel is set on the exclusive sands of Carbon Beach in Malibu offering breathtaking oceanic panoramic views and a coveted retreat for the most discerning traveler. The hotel's exemplary service is driven by a highly anticipatory culture, bespoke details and one-of-a-kind amenities that are interwoven with real personal connection fostered between the dedicated staff and long-standing guests.

The property's distinctive design was reimagined by world-renowned designer Waldo Fernandez, featuring custom-designed furniture and décor specifically concepted to seamlessly integrate the destination's beautifully natural surroundings and ethos into the guestrooms, public spaces and award-winning restaurant, CBC (Carbon Beach Club). The 47 well-appointed guestrooms and suites – each with an ocean view – are thoughtfully designed with clean, contemporary lines and luxurious natural materials that perfectly reflect Malibu's seaside haven.

The property was accepted into the Leading Hotels of the World in 2017 and is a preferred member of the Virtuoso Travel Network. The list of honorees from The Leading Hotels of the World's 2019 annual Membership Awards and details from the annual convention, can be viewed at www.lhw.com.

ABOUT MALIBU BEACH INN

Located along a strip of the California coast nicknamed "Billionaire's Beach," this luxury boutique hotel offers you complete relaxation. From our 47 well-appointed rooms and suites – each with its own private balcony – to the breathtaking views and magical sunsets over the sea, you will find a unique vacation experience. We encourage you to sit beachfront for a gourmet meal prepared by our executive chef or listen to the waves while pampering yourself at our tranquil on-site spa.

Within minutes of our hotel are an array of activities you can enjoy, including hikes in the rugged mountain trails, wild water sports, and high-end shopping. Conveniently located near the Los Angeles International Airport, the hotel is also just a short drive from Beverly Hills, Santa Monica, and other renowned Los Angeles destinations.

ABOUT THE LEADING HOTELS OF THE WORLD, Ltd. (Leading Hotels)

Comprised of more than 400 hotels in over 80 countries, Leading Hotels is a collection of uncommon luxury hotels. Rooted in the locations in which they are found, members embody the very essence of their destination. Through varied styles of architecture and design and distinct cultural experiences enhanced by passionate people, the collection is for the curious traveler looking for their next discovery. Established in 1928 by several influential and forward-thinking European hoteliers, Leading Hotels has a nine-decade-long commitment to providing remarkable, authentic travel experiences. The company selects only hotels that meet its high standards for quality and distinctiveness, resulting in a curated portfolio of hotels united not by what makes them the same, but the details that make them different. Leaders Club is the company's exclusive tiered guest loyalty program, consisting of like-minded travelers seeking uncommon travel experiences. The program provides its members with personalized service and exclusive travel benefits to enhance their stays at any Leading Hotel around the world. For more information visit: www.lhw.com, Facebook www.Facebook.com/LeadingHotels, Instagram @leadinghotelsoftheworld and Twitter @LeadingHotels

