Malibu Beach Inn Recognized As A Top-3 Hotel In Southern California By Condé Nast Traveler's 2019 Readers' Choice Awards

MALIBU BEACH, Calif., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Condé Nast Traveler announced the results of its annual Readers' Choice Awards has once again recognized Malibu Beach Inn as a top 25 Hotel in USA/California/South, settling in at the #3 overall position this year.

More than 600,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers across the globe submitted a recording-breaking number of responses rating their travel experiences to provide a full snapshot of where and how we travel today.

The Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry and are commonly known as "the best of the best of travel." The full list of winners can be found here .

"We're pleased to be named amongst some of the most prestigious hotels in the world. The award is a testament of our dedication to providing guests with an unforgettable stay set along California's idyllic Malibu coast," said Gregory Day, President of hospitality for Mani Brothers Real Estate Group. "Our team takes pride in the quality of service and overall experience that we provide, and we are honored that our guests recognize Malibu Beach Inn as one of the top hotels in the country and more exclusively in the Golden State."

Famously situated along the exclusive sands of Malibu's Carbon Beach, the luxury boutique property offers breathtaking panoramic views overlooking the Pacific Ocean. After its sale to Mani Brothers Real Estate Group in 2015, the property was reimagined and transformed by world renowned designer Waldo Fernandez. Drawing from Malibu's beautiful surroundings, Fernandez re-envisioned the property's public areas, the interior and exterior of the onsite restaurant, CBC Restaurant (Carbon Beach Club), and each of the 47-oceanfront guest rooms to reflect the destination's sense of place and spirit. The renovation featured completely custom designed pieces specifically concepted for the property by Fernandez, along with beautiful European Oak flooring, raw rift White Oak paneling, crisp white walls, contemporary lighting, and soft, luxurious natural fiber fabrics sourced from Bellino in Italy.

The on-site restaurant, CBC, is prized for its unequivocal views and offers the finest quality, locally- and sustainably sourced ingredients along with an award-winning wine collection, which has been a recipient of four consecutive Wine Spectator Awards. The property was accepted into the Leading Hotels of the World in 2017 and is a preferred member of the Virtuoso Travel Network. This is the fourth year Malibu Beach Inn has been recognized by the publication's coveted Readers' Choice Awards. The property was also included on Condé Nast Traveler's 2017 Hot List, and the 2018 Gold List.

The 2019 Readers' Choice Awards are published on Condé Nast Traveler's website at www.cntraveler.com/rca and celebrated in the November issue of Condé Nast Traveler US and UK print editions.

ABOUT MALIBU BEACH INN:

Located along a strip of the California coast nicknamed "Billionaire's Beach," this luxury boutique hotel offers you complete relaxation. From our 47 well-appointed rooms and suites – each with its own private balcony – to the breathtaking views and magical sunsets over the sea, you will find a unique vacation experience. We encourage you to sit beachfront for a gourmet meal prepared by our executive chef or listen to the waves while pampering yourself at our tranquil on-site spa.

Within minutes of our hotel are an array of activities you can enjoy, including hikes in the rugged mountain trails, wild water sports, and high-end shopping. Conveniently located near the Los Angeles International Airport, the hotel is also just a short drive from Beverly Hills, Santa Monica, and other renowned Los Angeles destinations.

About Condé Nast Traveler

Condé Nast Traveler is the world's most distinguished travel title providing inspiration and advice for discerning travelers. Authoritative and influential, Condé Nast Traveler is a multi-platform, transatlantic brand. Publishing US and UK print editions under Editor-in-Chief Melinda Stevens, Condé Nast Traveler offers award-winning expertise in luxury travel from around the world. For more, visit www.cntraveler.com.

Media Contact:

Ballantines PR

Kendal Hurley

310-454-3080

kendal@ballantinespr.com

SOURCE Malibu Beach Inn