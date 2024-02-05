Unlock the summer mindset with Strawberry Daiquiri, Pineapple Bay Breeze & Rum Punch Cocktails now easier than ever to enjoy with your crew

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Malibu introduces its new Ready-to-Serve (RTS) Cocktails - a line of refreshingly delicious cocktails made with Malibu. The new Malibu RTS is expanding on Malibu's portfolio of canned cocktails to take convenience to the next level with a portable, shareable way to enjoy summer vibes no matter the season. With flavors Strawberry Daiquiri, Pineapple Bay Breeze and Rum Punch coming soon, consumers can unlock happy hour in no time.

Malibu launches new ready-to-serve cocktails to bring vacation to you anytime, anywhere

Malibu's RTS is an early adopter of the Tetra Pack format making it easier than ever to enjoy favorite cocktails on-the-go, toss in a cooler or store in the fridge for anytime sipping. The Cocktails come in a 1L bottle that contains about seven servings to share with friends.

"We've seen the ready-to-serve category grow more than 70%1 in the past year, including a rise in rum drinks, which is a great opportunity for Malibu to deliver on what our consumers are looking for - easy and delicious cocktails," said Matt Foley, Vice President of Marketing, Malibu. "With Malibu's most popular tropical cocktails now available in a shareable format, this is the perfect option for getting together with friends and experiencing the summer mindset that a Malibu drink delivers."

To enjoy the new Malibu RTS, simply pour over ice and instantly unlock the spirit of summer from wherever you are. Try the Strawberry Daiquiri for a luscious strawberry flavor balanced with subtle notes of lime, Pineapple Bay Breeze for a taste of juicy pineapple or Rum Punch for a mix of mango, orange, pineapple, cranberry and coconut flavors – all with the smooth taste of Malibu.

The Malibu RTS Cocktails will be available nationwide this spring for an SRP of $14.99. To learn more, visit MalibuDrinks.com and follow @MalibuRumUS .

1Source: Nielsen Total US XAOC + LiqPlus + Conv W/E 12.30.2023

