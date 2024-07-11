Malibu Microbiome Meeting Is Bringing Physicians and Scientists Together from Around the Globe Next Month

VENTURA, Calif., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Next month, The Malibu Microbiome Meeting is bringing physicians and scientists from around the globe to California to discuss the latest in microbiome research, discoveries and news.

The conference is set for August 10 and 11 and is being hosted by the Microbiome Research Foundation, a 501(c)3 nonprofit dedicated to helping patients with diseases of gut flora (microbiome).

The Malibu Microbiome Meeting

Founder Dr. Sabine Hazan, gastroenterologist who has practiced medicine for over 30 years, is hosting the meeting alongside a list of world-renowned names from the industry, including Neil Stollman, M.D., Sasha Bystritsky, M.D., Alex Khoruts, M.D. and many more.

"The meeting is brought to you by the biome squad - a group of physicians and scientists who have come together to look at the trillions of bacteria that encompass our bodies and earth. In a world where probiotics are a multibillion-dollar industry, we feel it is our responsibility to educate the consumer but also to guide them on the beginning of research in this field," said Hazan.

Hazan and those speaking at the conference are on the forefront of microbiome research and highly awarded for their work in the field.

This past November, Hazan and Progenabiome received their 3rd consecutive year of presidential-level recognition for research on the microbiome from American College of Gastroenterology (ACG). According to ACG, each year less than 5% of accepted abstracts are awarded the presidential distinction for "high quality, novel, unique, and interesting research."

"Progenabiome's highly awarded research on COVID-9 during the pandemic opened our eyes to the importance of the microbiome and bifidobacteria. My presentation will be on how to preserve and 'save the bif' (bifidobacteria)," said Hazan.

The conference is hosting a variety of events during the conference, including sessions about the microbiome and its relation to cancer, mental health, and neurological issues.

If you would like to register or become a sponsor, please visit www.malibumicrobiomemeeting.com or contact Christina Nares at [email protected]

Read more about the Microbiome Research Foundation and ProgenaBiome's research and mission, and register to the newsletter through their webpage, progenabiome.com. For more timely information, follow Dr. Hazan on X @SabinehazanMD and Instagram @dr.sabinehazan.

