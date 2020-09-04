Malibu Microbiome Meeting Virtual Prelude Shares New Data

MALIBU, Calif., Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Malibu Microbiome Meeting (MMM) Virtual Prelude brought together expert speakers and attendees from around the world on Saturday, August 22, 2020. The event shared new, groundbreaking data on various topics including COVID-19, and it sparked discussion between physicians, researchers, and industry members. Due to positive response from the prelude, its host Progenabiome is planning a second airing on October 14, 2020.

Dr. Neil Stollman presented "Biome 101" offering an introduction to the human biome itself and FMT as the proof-of-concept for bacteriotherapy. Dr. Sabine Hazan presented "The Microbiome and Disease, with a look at COVID-19."

"This meeting is valuable because it was created by doctors for doctors and scientists to share their knowledge about the exploding field of the microbiome in medicine," says Dr. Neil Stollman, one of the MMM organizers.

The MMM was originally scheduled as an in-person Continuing Medical Education (CME) conference in March 2020, but was postponed to March 20-21, 2021 due to COVID-19. With urgency to share important new data, Dr. Hazan and the other MMM organizers offered a Free Virtual Prelude to introduce topics.

"The data cannot and should not wait," says Dr. Hazan. "Especially as our world is in the midst of a global pandemic, we feel it is our responsibility to educate other doctors and consumers and also to guide them on research in this field, which is still in its infancy in clinical practice." In her discussion on the Microbiome and Disease, Dr. Hazan discussed COVID-19, data from her genetic sequencing research lab Progenabiome, and the role of the gut and immunity in prevention and treatment of the virus.

Other speakers included:

Dr. Neil Stollman , a Northern California based gastroenterologist and FMT pioneer who presented "Biome 101" offering an introduction to the human biome itself and FMT as the proof-of-concept for bacteriotherapy.

, a based gastroenterologist and FMT pioneer who presented "Biome 101" offering an introduction to the human biome itself and FMT as the proof-of-concept for bacteriotherapy. Dr. Yinghong (Mimi) Wang , MD Anderson, who shared her revolutionary work on the implications of the gut microbiome and cancer immunotherapy related toxicities and cancer outcomes.

, MD Anderson, who shared her revolutionary work on the implications of the gut microbiome and cancer immunotherapy related toxicities and cancer outcomes. Dr. Scott Jackson , Group Leader, Complex Microbial Systems Group, NIST. He provided an introduction to NIST and standards for research on the human gut microbiome.

, Group Leader, Complex Microbial Systems Group, NIST. He provided an introduction to NIST and standards for research on the human gut microbiome. Dr. Alexander Khoruts , University of Minnesota and Achieving Cures Together . He spoke about fecal transplants and microbiota-based therapeutics.

, and . He spoke about fecal transplants and microbiota-based therapeutics. Dr. Howard Young , Principal Investigator and Head of the Cellular and Molecular Immunology Section, NCI Center for Cancer Research, NIH. He served as moderator for the meeting and led the Q&A sessions and panel discussion.

This First Prelude to the MMM was originally offered as a one-time sharing of new data for physicians, researchers and others. In case you missed it, the organizers are offering a second showing on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, 4pm PST, in response to positive feedback and requests. There is NO FEE to attend, and registration is donation-based, with all proceeds going to Microbiome Research Foundation and Achieving Cures Together, 501(c)(3) organizations dedicated to advancing research on the gut flora.

The organizers are also planning a potential Second Prelude with new topics and presenters leading up to the in-person event. For updates and announcements, follow @Malibumicrobiomemeeting on Facebook or Subscribe for updates on the website .

https://malibumicrobiomemeeting.com/

