MALIBU® TAKES TROPICAL FLAVOR TO THE NEXT LEVEL WITH THE LAUNCH OF MALIBU PINK AND MALIBU DOLE READY-TO-DRINK

This new expression features guava at its heart, complemented by pineapple and Malibu's signature coconut for a tropical taste. As exotic flavors like guava transition from specialty to mainstream1, Malibu Pink delivers an on-trend spirit. Whether mixed with lemonade or enjoyed as a shot, Malibu Pink offers a sun-soaked experience in every sip. Later this spring, Malibu will release a new pink-drenched campaign alongside activations and partnerships to put a playful twist on Malibu's Do Whatever Tastes Good ethos.

"Malibu has always been the go-to drink for those seeking a tropical and exotic experience. With the launch of Malibu Pink, we're pairing familiar favorites like coconut and pineapple with new guava-led notes as the next evolution in tropical flavor transporting summer-seekers on a new adventure," said Saragh Killeen, US Brand Director, Malibu.

Malibu Pink joins Malibu's portfolio of vibes-inducing drinks including Malibu & Dole Ready-to-Drink Cocktails . This juicy collaboration hit shelves January 2026, putting the summer mindset year-round in a new convenient format. The Malibu & Dole Ready-to-Drink cocktails are inspired by the #1 way people enjoy Malibu2 and bring together the coconut essence of Malibu with real rum, real pineapple juice from Dole, crisp sparkling water and other natural flavors for a tropical and refreshing taste. This new variety 8-pack includes 4 juicy flavors: Pineapple, Pineapple Mango, Pineapple Strawberry and Pineapple Dragon Fruit. This new range has only 130 calories per 12oz can and is free from artificial sweeteners or colors. Sunshine lovers can enter now to win a chance to win a trip to O'ahu, Hawaii, home of Dole — visit https://www.malibudrinks.com/en-us/dolehawaii/ for full rules and regulations. Later this spring, Malibu & Dole Ready-to-Drink cocktails are hitting the festival circuit kicking off with Stagecoach, California's Country Music Festival, in Indio, CA April 24-26.

Pack your cooler with Malibu Pink and Malibu & Dole Ready-to-Drink Cocktails for vacation, festival season or whenever you need a taste of summer. To learn more, visit MalibuDrinks.com and follow @MalibuDrinksUS.

