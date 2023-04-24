Malic acid market size is set to grow by 85.67 thousand tons from 2022 and 2027; APAC will account for 44% of the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global malic acid market size is estimated to grow by 85.67 thousand tons from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.33% during the forecast period. APAC will account for 44% of the market growth during the forecast period. The food processing industry is growing significantly in the region owing to the high demand for processed foods. For instance, as of 2020, the food processing industry in India accounted for 32% of the total food industry in India and contributed 12.8% to the Indian GDP. Malic acid is widely used as an acidulant and flavor enhancer/modifier in the food and beverage industries. It is also used in lowering the pH levels of alcoholic beverages in the production process. Thus, the growth of the food and beverage industry will influence the growth of the malic acid market in APAC during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Malic Acid Market 2023-2027

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Global Malic Acid Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (L-malic acid, D-malic acid, and DL-malic acid), application (beverages, confectionaries and food, personal care and cosmetics, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market growth in the L-malic acid segment will be significant over the forecast period. L-malic acid exists naturally and is in high demand in various applications, especially in food products that contain fruit ingredients. It is used to keep the natural color of the juice and protect the liver, kidneys, and heart. L-malic acid is also used as an acidity regulator, antioxidant, and taste additive. Due to the high advantages and beneficial properties combined with the easy availability due to natural occurrence, the demand for L-malic acid is increasing in various end-user applications. All these factors are driving the growth of the segment.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise, historic (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

Global Malic Acid Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The market is driven by the growing demand for processed food. The demand for processed and ready-to-eat food products is increasing among consumers. This can be attributed to improvements in economic conditions and disposable incomes in developed and developing countries worldwide. In addition, rapid urbanization and evolving dietary habits have increased the demand for frozen foods, confectionaries, and packaged food products. Moreover, the longer shelf life of these food products is increasing their popularity among the working population. Malic acid is used as a flavor enhancer in a variety of food products, including confectionaries, beverages, fruit preparations and preserves, desserts, and bakery products. All these factors are driving the growth of the market.

Leading trends influencing the market

The evolution of malic acid in the food and beverages industry is identified as the key trend in the market. The use of malic acid in food and beverages is approved by regulatory authorities such as the US FDA and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). This has increased the use of malic acid in various food products. Malic acid functions as an acidulant and taste enhancer in ready-to-eat food products and carbonated drinks. It finds extensive use in chocolate manufacturing, especially in the manufacture of hard candies. Its low melting point makes it ideal for use in the preparation of candies. In soft candies such as gummies and jellies, it is used to achieve the desired profile of natural fruit flavor. Such expanding applications of malic acid in the food industry drives the growth of the market.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The threat from citric acid is identified as the major challenge hindering the market growth. Some of the properties of malic acid and citric acid are similar. Both can be used as flavor enhancers in food and beverage products. According to the US FDA, citric acid is suitable for use for the same purposes that malic acid serves. In addition, citric acid costs less and provides more sourness than malic acid. Such factors are increasing the use of citric acid as a substitute for malic acid, which is challenging the growth of the market.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this malic acid market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the malic acid market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the malic acid market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the malic acid market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of malic acid market vendors

