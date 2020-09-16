Malin Akerman Joins CoolSculpting® and CoolTone™ as U.S. Ambassador for the Allergan Aesthetics Body Contouring Portfolio

"CoolSculpting ® was a treatment I had been researching before this opportunity presented itself!" explains Malin Akerman. "I couldn't pass up the opportunity to speak to experts in body contouring. For me, it was important to maintain the figure I have now, while shaping and contouring those trouble areas that have bugged me for quite some time now. Like any working woman, I have a lot to juggle daily. On top of that, I do my best to eat right and maintain an active and healthy lifestyle, but even so, I have some stubborn areas of fat just won't budge and muscle groups I would like to tone and strengthen."

Akerman worked with her doctor to devise a treatment plan custom to her unique body contouring goals. Akerman was treated with CoolSculpting® to help reduce troublesome fat on her belly and flanks. She was also treated with CoolTone™ to help improve muscle tone and strength in her abdomen.

"People want non-surgical options to reduce fat and tone muscle. In fact, over 4 million people are considering noninvasive body contouring treatments within the next year1*," says Carrie Strom, Senior Vice President, AbbVie and President, Global Allergan Aesthetics. "We're pleased to have Malin Akerman as the first U.S. ambassador for our body contouring portfolio to provide education and a first-hand look at the results that our proven treatments can provide."

As the U.S. ambassador, Akerman will be supporting the two new Allergan Aesthetics body contouring campaigns and encouraging consumers to take their body contouring goals further with CoolSculpting® and/or CoolTone™. Consumers have the opportunity to:

Shape Your Moment with CoolSculpting ® and purchase a $300 CoolSculpting gift card for only $150 now through November 30 . Terms and conditions apply. [http://coolsculpting.allerganaestheticsgiftcard.com]

and purchase a CoolSculpting gift card for only now through . Terms and conditions apply. [http://coolsculpting.allerganaestheticsgiftcard.com] Set The Tone with CoolTone™ and purchase a $300 CoolTone™ gift card for only $150 , now through December 31 . Terms and conditions apply. [http://cooltone.allerganaestheticsgiftcard.com]

As part of her partnership with the brand, Akerman will appear in marketing materials, digital advertising and on CoolSculpting® social channels, as well as participate in public relations activities, where she will share her body contouring journey.

To learn more about the Allergan Aesthetic body contouring portfolio and to find a provider to see if CoolSculpting® and/or CoolTone™ may be right for you, please visit http://find.coolsculpting.com/find-a-center/.

The safety and efficacy of CoolSculpting® and CoolTone™ in combination have not been evaluated by the FDA.

*Online survey of consumers (n=5,854) ages 18 to 74 with a BMI of 18.5 to 30.0 and an annual household income of $50,000 or more. Calculated from 2019 US census projections using 2018 data.

About Allergan Aesthetics

At Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, we develop, manufacture, and market a portfolio of leading aesthetics brands and products. Our aesthetics portfolio includes facial injectables, body contouring, plastics, skin care, and more. Our goal is to consistently provide our customers with innovation, education, exceptional service, and a commitment to excellence, all with a personal touch. For more information, visit www.AllerganAesthetics.com.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

COOLSCULPTING® Important Information

USES FOR COOLSCULPTING®

The CoolSculpting® procedure is FDA-cleared for the treatment of visible fat bulges in the submental (under the chin) and submandibular (under the jawline) areas, thigh, abdomen and flank, along with bra fat, back fat, underneath the buttocks (also known as banana roll) and upper arm. It is also FDA-cleared to affect the appearance of lax tissue with submental area treatments. The CoolSculpting® procedure is not a treatment for weight loss.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FOR COOLSCULPTING®

The CoolSculpting® procedure is not for everyone. You should not have the CoolSculpting® procedure if you suffer from cryoglobulinemia, cold agglutinin disease, or paroxysmal cold hemoglobinuria.

Tell your doctor if you have any medical conditions including recent surgery, pre-existing hernia, and any known sensitivities or allergies.

During the procedure you may experience sensations of pulling, tugging, mild pinching, intense cold, tingling, stinging, aching, and cramping at the treatment site. These sensations subside as the area becomes numb. Following the procedure, typical side effects include temporary redness, swelling, blanching, bruising, firmness, tingling, stinging, tenderness, cramping, aching, itching, or skin sensitivity, and sensation of fullness in the back of the throat after submental or submandibular area treatment.

Rare side effects may also occur. CoolSculpting® may cause a visible enlargement in the treated area which may develop two to five months after treatment and requires surgical intervention for correction.

Please see full Important Safety Information for additional information.

COOLTONE™ Important Information

USES FOR COOLTONE™

The CoolTone™ device is FDA-cleared for improvement of abdominal tone, strengthening of the abdominal muscles, and development for firmer abdomen. CoolTone™ is also FDA-cleared for strengthening, toning, and firming of buttocks and thighs.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FOR COOLTONE™

The CoolTone™ procedure is not for everyone. You should not have the CoolTone™ treatment in areas with metal, electrical, or electronic implants/devices like cardiac pacemakers, implanted hearing devices, implanted defibrillators, implanted neurostimulators, drug pumps, or hearing aids.

Tell your doctor if you have any medical conditions as CoolTone™ should not be used over a menstruating uterus, over areas of the skin that lack normal sensation, in patients with fever, malignant tumor, hemorrhagic conditions, epilepsy, recent surgical procedure, pulmonary insufficiency, or pregnancy.

CoolTone™ should be used with caution in patients with Graves' disease (an autoimmune disorder that causes overactive thyroid), active bleeding disorders, or seizure disorders.

Women who are close to menstruation may find that it comes sooner, or cramping is increased or intensified with CoolTone™ treatments, therefore, it is recommended to not undergo treatment during this time of the month.

CoolTone™ should not be used in the heart or head areas, areas of new bone growth, over the carotid sinus nerves, or over the neck or mouth. CoolTone™ should not be applied over swollen, infected, inflamed areas or skin eruptions. Caution should be used for patients with suspected or diagnosed heart problems.

Common side effects may include, but may not be limited to, muscular pain, temporary muscle spasm, temporary joint or tendon pain, and redness at or near the treatment site.

Ask your Healthcare Provider if CoolTone™ is right for you.

Please see full Important Safety Information for additional information at coolsculpting.com/cooltone.

COOLSCULPTING®, the Snowflake Design, and COOLTONE™ are trademarks of ZELTIQ Aesthetics, Inc., an Allergan affiliate. Allergan® and its design are trademarks of Allergan, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. © 2020 Allergan. All rights reserved.

For more information, please visit CoolSculpting.com. To report an adverse reaction, please call Allergan at 1-800-433-8871.

References

Data on file, Allergan, 2020; Sizing Allergan® Noninvasive Body Contouring (NIBC ) Opportunity.

SOURCE AbbVie

Related Links

abbvie.com

