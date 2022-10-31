Malin Jonsson joins PLAYERUNKNOWN Productions as studio manager

AMSTERDAM, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PLAYERUNKNOWN Productions today announced it has appointed Malin Jonsson as studio manager.

"Due to the fact we are exploring several unique development methods, it should come as no surprise that it has taken us a while to find the right person to manage our studio. In Malin, we found a leader that has a deep pool of experience, a wealth of positive energy, and someone who has built teams with similar profiles to ours. With her help, I aim to strengthen our company culture and create a working environment where we can take big creative leaps while always making sure that the team feels safe and secure," said Brendan "PlayerUnknown" Greene.

Commenting on her appointment, Malin Jonsson says: "I am honored and excited to embark on a new adventure in the gaming industry by joining PLAYERUNKNOWN Productions. I look forward to the opportunity to manage the talented team on its journey to fulfil Brendan Greene's powerful and rich vision to build a planet-size digital place called Artemis, leveraging the creativity of its players."

PLAYERUNKNOWN Productions is an independent applied research & development studio formed to explore how new technologies can enable large-scale digital experiences. Based in Amsterdam and led by Brendan "PlayerUnknown" Greene, the team of game developers, software engineers and researchers are experimenting with tools like machine learning and data-driven design to build a new engine that will attempt to push the envelope of what is possible with virtual worlds.

Brendan "PlayerUnknown" Greene, often referred to as the father of the battle royale genre, originally designed the game mode as a mod for the ARMA series of games. After first bringing his game mode to the broader public in H1Z1, he went on to create the multi-award-winning game carrying his name, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG).

Malin Jonsson brings over 25 years of international experience, working for a diverse range of tech focused organizations. She has been working in the music industry for the past 10 years where she was CEO of Network of Music partners, a joint venture between the UK music collecting society and its Nordic counterparts. She has also held positions as CIO, CTO and as a consultant for many years.

Having worked on multiple disruptive projects throughout her career, Malin is a recognized leader with a demonstrated ability to manage complex stakeholder communication. Her focus is on building strong teams geared to deliver large transformative projects.

SOURCE PLAYERUNKNOWN Productions