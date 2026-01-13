MALK Bets Big on "Cleaner Creamers" with Launch of New Coconut-Based Creamers Line

Optimizing on the success of its beloved almond milk creamers, MALK's new coconut-based line - available in Unsweetened, Vanilla, and Sweet Cream flavors - will anchor the brand's evolving creamer portfolio moving forward. The launch marks the next chapter of MALK's creamer portfolio, delivering the same uncompromising standards consumers expect, now with coconut as the base. Made with zero oils, gums, natural flavors, or fillers, the new creamers reflect MALK's ongoing mission to restore transparency and simplicity to the plant-based space, delivering a cleaner, more elevated option for coffee and matcha routines.

"Our new coconut-based creamers take MALK's clean-label legacy to the next level," said MALK President Ryan Rouse. "We crafted them to deliver rich, satisfying flavor without compromising on ingredients, so consumers can feel good about what they're adding to their daily routine. We've seen strong demand for coconut-based options, and this line allows us to meet that demand while staying true to our values of simplicity and integrity."

MALK's coconut-based creamers are USDA Organic, non-GMO, glyphosate residue-free, and are formulated by eliminating natural flavors entirely - an ingredient that is nearly ubiquitous across the creamer category. By taking this approach, MALK delivers a rich, creamy texture using only real, recognizable ingredients, reflecting the brand's belief that great taste doesn't require additives.

The new creamers retail for $6.49 and are available now at Albertsons, with expansion into Sprouts, Target, and Whole Foods planned for early 2026.

For more information, visit www.malkorganics.com and follow @malkorganics on Instagram. For MALK's Coconut Creamers full press kit, please see HERE.

About MALK:

MALK is on a mission to clean up the plant-based aisle by crafting dairy-free alternatives that are as simple as they are delicious. Made with organic ingredients you can actually pronounce, free from gums, oils, and fillers, and always Non-GMO and dairy-free, MALK is redefining what clean-label, plant-based milk should be. With bold flavor, unmatched transparency, and just a handful of ingredients, MALK proves that "Less is More Delicious™." MALK is available at retailers nationwide, including Whole Foods Market, Albertsons, Amazon, Sprouts, Target, and Kroger.

Media Contact:

Dreamday I [email protected]

SOURCE MALK