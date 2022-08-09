MALK Organics Debuts Chocolate Oat and Expands Retail Footprint

Leading premium plant-based milk introduces a new SKU while adding new retail partners

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading alternative milk brand, MALK Organics has announced significant distribution expansion for their line of plant-based milks. This announcement comes along with the official launch of MALK's Chocolate Oat, which is now rolling out in select Whole Foods nationwide (Southwest, Rocky Mountain, and Northeast regions), as well as Erewhon, Gelson's, and MOM's Natural.

MALK Organics' Almond & Oat Products

Along with the rest of its line of plant-based milks, MALK's new Chocolate Oat contains simple, clean ingredients with no gums, fillers, or oils. Ingredients include filtered water, organic gluten free oats, organic cocoa, pure organic vanilla extract made from vanilla beans, and Himalayan pink salt. Suggested retail price for Chocolate Oat is $5.99.

Distribution highlights include:

In addition to launching Chocolate Oat in three regions, Whole Foods has expanded Vanilla Oat to all stores nationwide

Sprouts has authorized Unsweetened Almond and Vanilla Almond nationwide

Original Oat and Vanilla Oat have been added to Harris Teeter stores

stores Unsweetened Almond, Original Oat, and Vanilla Oat are launching chainwide in The Fresh Market

Nugget Markets is launching four SKUs chainwide - Unsweetened Almond, Vanilla Almond, Original Oat, and Vanilla Oat

Acme Ohio has authorized three new SKU's – Unsweetened Almond, Vanilla Almond, and Original Oat

"As the leading premium plant-based milk brand growing 13X faster than the category*, we feel it is our responsibility to bring consumers cleaner options that are free of gums, fillers, and oils," said MALK's CEO, Jason Bronstad. "This distribution expansion will support our mission to bring our clean milk alternatives to more households throughout the country."

MALK's new distribution roll out will continue throughout August and into Fall 2022.

*Latest 24 weeks ending 7/10/22, SPINS, MULO + Natural

About MALK Organics:

Founded in 2015, MALK Organics prides itself on leading the charge for cleaner products in the plant-based milk category and beyond. Unlike the majority of their competitors, MALK products contain only 3-5 simple ingredients with no glyphosates, gums, fillers, or oils. MALK's products include Unsweetened Almond, Vanilla Almond, Original Oat, Vanilla Oat, and Chocolate Oat. Most recently, through their #turnitaround campaign, the brand is encouraging consumers to pay attention to nutrition labels and be more conscious and aware of what ingredients are in the products they use on a day-to-day basis.

Contact: The Co-Op Agency

Erica Markle | 203.980.9953

[email protected]

SOURCE MALK Organics