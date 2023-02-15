MALK Organics Expands Retail Presence to All 1,300+ Publix Stores

Three SKUs from leading premium plant-based milk brand are now available at major Southeast retailer

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading alternative milk brand, MALK Organics , announced today that they have secured distribution in all 1,300+ Publix stores throughout the Southeast. MALK's Unsweetened Almond, Vanilla Almond, and Oat Original products are now on shelf in the refrigerated section at Publix stores in major Southeast cities including, Miami, Atlanta, Tampa, and Orlando.

In support of the distribution expansion, MALK has launched their "Farmer's Market" ad campaign and is currently airing 30 second spots on Amazon Prime, Hulu, YouTube TV, and other streaming services, in the Miami, Tampa, and Jacksonville markets.

The ad, which features real people (not actors), calls out some major players in the category for the additives in their products, and showcases that MALK products contain no gums, fillers, or oils and are made with only a few simple and familiar ingredients. The ad is part of MALK's broader #turnitaround campaign, which encourages consumers to turn around the products they are purchasing and pay close attention to the nutrition labels and ingredients.



Additional launch support initiatives include, participation in 200 Mom's Meet sampling groups, Social Nature coupon distribution throughout key regions, and a partnership with 98Strong, in which 40 student-athletes from colleges across the Southeast will share MALK on social media.

"As the leading organic and fastest growing plant-based milk with national distribution, this Publix distribution marks another huge milestone in MALK's continued growth," said MALK's CEO, Jason Bronstad. "This exciting expansion furthers our mission to provide consumers with the cleanest plant-based milk across America."

About MALK Organics:

Founded in 2015, MALK Organics prides itself on leading the charge for cleaner products in the plant-based milk category and beyond. Unlike the majority of their competitors, MALK products contain only 3-5 simple ingredients with no glyphosates, gums, fillers, or oils. MALK's products include Unsweetened Almond, Vanilla Almond, Original Oat, Vanilla Oat, and Chocolate Oat. Most recently, through their #turnitaround campaign, the brand is encouraging consumers to pay attention to nutrition labels and be more conscious and aware of what ingredients are in the products they use on a day-to-day basis.

